Officers arrest 15
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 15 people from Aug. 4-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Angel Mosby, 40, of the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested Aug. 4 at 8:27 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Dalton Jones, 30, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 5 at 12:10 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession or paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Swantek, 50, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 5 at 2:41 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Orrin Anderson, 21, of the 100 block of Pepper Lane, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested Aug. 5 at 4:43 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy Rarick, 30, of the 1100 block of Moyer Street, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 5 at 11:54 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Renee Gerber, 39, of the 3100 block of East 800N, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 6 at 12:51 a.m. by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Daniel Cox, 39, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 6 at 9:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
April Harrington, 41, of the 500 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested Aug. 6 at 6:08 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Freed, 22, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested Aug. 6 at 10:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kathy Handshoe, 32, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 7 at 3:01 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant on charges of failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Trevor Storey, 41, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested Aug. 7 at 3:49 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Theresa Clements, 34, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 7 at 5:12 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lyle Renfrow, 36, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 1200, LaOtto, was arrested Aug. 7 at 9:53 p.m. when he turned himself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with unlawful concentration causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with unlawful concentration, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jarrod Charlton, 44, of the 700 block of East Marion Street, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 10 at 2:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Tyler Wabindato, 28, of the 1500 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 10 at 8:51 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Man arrested after hit-run collision
WATERLOO — Police arrested a Fremont man following a hit-and-run accident in a parking lot at Morning Star Truck and Auto Plaza, 2819 U.S. 6, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
A police report said that around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to a witness, a young, white male got out of a silver Chrysler 200 and staggered into the convenience store. When he returned, the witness told him not to drive away. However, he backed out of his parking spot, struck a parked vehicle, then drove off at a high rate of speed, eastbound on U.S. 6.
The owner of 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt that was struck, Kristi Sorrell of Corunna, told police that while her husband and son were inside the store, her daughter was in the car when it was struck. The daughter, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, told police the car shook when it was struck.
Austin J. Freed, 22, of Fremont was found by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office later at a residence on C.R. 10 and arrested him on several charges (see above in the jail log).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.