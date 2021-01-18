Here is a challenge that I had not given thought to, as far as it being a co-parenting challenge, until recently while speaking with a couple of teachers: a co-parenting challenge of parents involving teachers in their separation/divorce circumstance.
A couple of examples that they shared with me are; her (teacher) on the phone with one parent, discussing a child's school performance and behavior issues, and then that parent negatively talking about the other parent.
Talking disparagingly about the other parent is a co-parenting challenge that is on the top 10 list of co-parenting challenges. I myself, a co-parenting educator, consider this particular "co-parenting challenge" a co-parenting fail that is a very easy fix. Just don't do that. Just don't talk bad about the other parent to or in front of anyone. Formula part No. 1 ... "Make a choice to co-parent respectfully and responsibly." Not talking disparagingly about the other parent is actually addressed in most parenting plans that are entered into final orders.
Remember, so much of what goes wrong in co-parenting is anger- and emotion-driven. That being said, talking negatively about the other parent to or in front of the child(ren), or to or in front of school personnel, is a choice that will not contribute to the betterment of any co-parenting relationship and journey.
From both of these teachers, another co-parenting challenge example that involves teachers is co-parents not sharing school-related information. One teacher shared that a few years ago, two separate folders were created for one child, because the child's mother refused to share the class folder with child's father. Clearly, this created unnecessary extra work for the teacher, because of anger and emotion that mother had toward the father, that should have never involved a teacher.
For co-parents, it is very important to not involve a teacher, administrative staff or any school personnel in a separation or divorce circumstance. The real exception to that is if they are concerned about a/your child's safety.
From a co-parenting educator's point of view, and as agreed by these two teachers, it is helpful for teachers to know and to be informed of a separation or divorce, so they can be aware of any changes in a student, whether it be emotional changes, behavioral changes or academic performance/grades, as a result of changes in the student's home.
Do you recognize yourself in either of these examples, or is your current co-parenting experience one that has or does involve your child's teacher?
I hope you all have a great week.
