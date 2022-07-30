Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
5 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St., to discuss the purchase and/or lease of real property.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
Friday
7 a.m. — DeKalb Central school board, special meeting, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo.
