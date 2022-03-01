Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.