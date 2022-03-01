AUBURN — In his 42 years with the DeKalb County Highway Department, Denny Ferguson has spent countless hours underneath the hoods of the county’s fleet, diagnosing whatever issue was put in front of him.
Ferguson called it a career on Tuesday, retiring from the highway department. In preparation for his retirement, he has worked closely with his co-workers to share his knowledge.
Superintendent Ben Parker said Ferguson’s knowledge of the trucks and equipment will be hard to replace.
“He has been a huge asset,” Parker said. “He is going to be missed.”
No matter the weather, Parker said Ferguson was always there and ready to diagnose any issues.
Over his time in the garage, he has seen the switch from manual transmissions to automatic, sand and salt spreaders that were chain driven that are now operated by hydraulics and the ever-changing technology that has been integrated into the county’s fleet over the years.
He said today’s trucks which are used to maintain county roads are highly technical.
Forty-two years ago — October 1979 — things were easier to work on.
Ferguson came to the department as he was looking for a change after working for a local car dealership. As an entry level mechanic, he started when the department was under the direction of Superintendent Wally Graham.
At that time, he worked alongside Jim Patton, who took over as superintendent when Graham left the department. Over his 42 years, Ferguson has worked under the leadership of four superintendents and one interim superintendent.
He said winter is the most challenging of the seasons because of the wear and tear on the trucks.
Over the years, he said the guys he has worked alongside have been a joy to work with.
When it came to fixing the county’s equipment, Ferguson always kept one thing in mind; “How it was going to affect the taxpayers of DeKalb County?”
In recognition of his time with the department, Parker presented Ferguson with a plaque during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting. On hand to celebrate the honor was Ferguson’s wife, Linda.
During retirement, Ferguson said he and his wife are going to spend time traveling after enjoying time at their seasonal campsite at Buck Lake Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.