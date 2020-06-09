WATERLOO — Spaces still are available in the DeKalb Central school district’s preschool program.
The program serves children age 4 at the district’s four elementary school locations. The program operates five days a week and is staffed by licensed teachers. Transportation is included, and lunches and snacks are available. The program has a Level 3 Paths to Quality designation. For more information, contact preschool director Sherry Crisp-Ridge at 920-1016, ext. 6555, or scrisp-ridge@dekalbcentral.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.