AUBURN — Just in time for snow-plowing season, the DeKalb County Highway Department’s first tandem-axle dump truck has been delivered to the department’s headquarters in Auburn.
“My goal is to have a tandem in every district” of the county, said county highway superintendent Ben Park. “This is the first.”
The 2021 Western Star 4700 truck was purchased from Stoops Freightliner-Quality Trailer in New Haven for $120,410. It was outfitted by Kalida Truck Equipment in Kalida, Ohio, with a snowplow, belly scraper, bed and sander for $ 108,600, bringing the total price to $229,010.
“Switching over to tandem dump trucks is something I have been wanting to do since I started here,” Parker said, “but we have been pushing it out due to available storage space for these trucks in our current buildings.
“After speaking with the commissioners on all the current issues with the Highway Department buildings and working on moving the Highway Department, we decided to go ahead and start switching to tandem trucks instead of building our equipment around our current buildings,” Parker said.
DeKalb County Commissioners spent much of 2020 searching for a new home for the Highway Department, which has outgrown its aging headquarters on Auburn’s south side. Commissioners now are negotiating to purchase property at the east edge of Waterloo, along the south side of U.S. 6.
As for the new tandem-axle truck, Parker said, “Starting out, I plan on using these trucks in our furthest routes to cut down on several trips for reloading. These trucks will haul around 6 to 7 tons more than our single-axle dump trucks. So in the long run from plowing snow, treating roads and hauling material for chip-and-seal, this will cut down on our trips. This will save money in fuel and help with speeding up all of projects.”
He added, “We all are really excited to finally start to incorporate these into our fleet, as these newer trucks all have dual-way front plows, so the drivers can swing their plows from left to right so they can cut through snow drifts better and even clean up intersections as needed.
“We also had these trucks built to hold liquid tanks on both rear fenders, so in the future we can eventually start running liquid for pre-treating certain main roads and bridges. Also, another benefit we will be looking at with the liquid is we will be able to treat our salt as it comes from the trucks to work in colder temperatures.”
Parker concluded, “This took a lot of pre-planning and working together with our highway mechanics and staff to come up with a user-friendly and mechanical-friendly truck. It is hard to believe how much work and effort goes into writing specs for a truck to handle all of our needs. We all are excited to move DeKalb County Highway into this new chapter of equipment.”
