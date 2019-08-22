AUBURN — The Little Big Band, featuring singer Erin Bean, swings back onto the DeKalb Outdoor Theater state Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Little Big Band has been delighting crowds across Northeast Indiana for decades with music that made the ’30s and ’40s swing. While not as many members as a normal big band, the Little Big Band brings a big sound. Vocalist Erin Bean is the choral music director at Angola High School. Bean has been the featured singer for the Little Big Band for several years and once you hear her delight the audience while singing a jazz standard, you’ll know why.
Little Big Band is sponsored by Kim’s Music Korner on North Jackson Street in Auburn.
Gates will open at 6 p.m.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has ample off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Sponsorships and donations help to sustain theater activities and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. The compete schedule of events is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. The theater’s Facebook page has up-to-date information.
