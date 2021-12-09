AUBURN — After a year of operation, improvements are coming to the skate park in Eckhart Park.
Eric Ditmars, Auburn Parks and Recreation director, asked the Board of Public Works and Safety for approval on changes to the skate park Thursday morning.
Ditmars said the changes will improve the functionality of the park on its north end and how people use the park.
The changes will include expanding the elevated deck on the north end, allowing skaters additional room to land tricks. It will also include walking paths to allow skaters better access to the top deck.
He said the walkways will give access to those who can’t make it to the top of the deck because of its incline. This will allow beginner and novice skaters the opportunity to drop into the park from the top of the deck.
The work, with a cost of $23,253, will be done by Seiss Construction who completed the original project. Representatives from Seiss Concrete Construction will work with Hunger Skateparks of Bloomington who designed the original layout of the park.
The skate park, which was years in the making, was partially funded by private donors who gave over $300,000 toward the project.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board also approved a change order for the city’s new fire truck, which is currently on order.
Fire Chief Mike VanZile said the change will result in an increase in cost of nearly $18,700. The original cost of the truck is around $733,000.
He said the increase in cost came after a committee from the fire department sat down with truck engineers to make a few changes. Supply chain issues also were a factor in the increase.
The new truck being built by Sutphen — a company specializing in producing fire trucks — located in Dublin, Ohio. It will replace a 2009 fire truck that is currently in operation. The completion of the truck which was ordered in July is 15-17 months.
With completion of the new Credent Wealth Management building upcoming this spring, Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Electric municipal utilities, asked for approval of a free marketing agreement with the company.
“It is a great marketing and advertising for Auburn Electric Services,” Schweitzer said. “They have a great public space.”
Schweitzer said AES has several similar agreements in Auburn and Garrett in such places as the library, local restaurants and the YMCA.
AES will install extra bandwidth when installing Credent’s services and the wireless equipment necessary for patrons and visitors to access the internet while in the building.
This allows AES to market its product to potential users in the community and around the area.
Street Superintendent Bill Brandon presented gas and diesel bids for 2022. The board approved a contract with Ceres Solutions.
Brandon said the city is feeling the same price increase at the pump as drivers. The city saw an increase of 64 cents for its unleaded fuel and 62 cents for its diesel fuel.
A contract with Miller Excavating was also approved to crush the city’s recycled concrete for a price not to exceed $45,000.
