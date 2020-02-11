AUBURN — A Waterloo man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration for nonsupport Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Donald Richards of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street pleaded guilty to the Level 6 felony as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Richards to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, with one year suspended and 1 1/2 years to serve. The sentence may be served on community corrections work release. Richards received credit for 90 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.