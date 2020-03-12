GARRETT — Tri Kappa Sorority will host its annual Bunny Brunch on Saturday, April 4, from 9-10 a.m. in the J.E. Ober Elementary School cafeteria.
Children through grade five are invited to enjoy a free breakfast of orange juice and doughnut holes. The Tri Kappa Bunny will have a special treat for the children. The cost for adults and children older than fifth grade who wish to have coffee or juice and doughnuts is a donation of $1.25.
Parents are invited to bring cameras to take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny. They should enter the front door of J.E. Ober School.
Raffle tickets for filled Easter baskets will be sold during the event at $1 each or six for $5. A Tri Kappa Bunny Bake Sale will be available.
The City of Garrett Easter egg hunt, organized by Psi Iota Xi Sorority, will follow in Eastside Park at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Children through grade five will be divided into age groups for the event. Children should bring their own baskets or bags. Candy eggs and other prizes donated by local businesses will be given away in the park pavilion. Toys and bicycles will be given away for each age group.
The event will be held regardless of weather.
