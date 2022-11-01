AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court II Oct. 25 and 26.
Rachel A. Ballard of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 910 days of incarceration, all suspended except 455 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Brent E. Hampson of the 15000 block of Riverbind, San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for possession if methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days of incarceration for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. He was fined $50 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zachary M. Johnson of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 910 days of incarceration, all suspended except 270 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Cliffton R. Martin of the 200 block of North Pearl Street, Butler, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
David J. Goble of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Evan William Russell of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Corey Allen Shibler of the 300 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 910 days of incarceration, all suspended except 450 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Justin Michael Stevens of the 200 block of East 8th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 450 days in jail for theft, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 109 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Robert A. Walchle of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Ryan Phoenix Truelove of the 300 block of River Bluff Drive, Columbia City, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Fred Prestwood III of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 358 days.
Kelsey Leigh Rowe of the 5000 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Eric G. Hernandez-Gomez of the 400 block of Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Rachel Elisabeth Neal of the 6900 block of Huguenard Road, Fort Wayne, received a 120-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for operating a vehicle with al alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
