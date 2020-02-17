AUBURN — The American Dental Assistants Association and Dental Assisting National Board have selected the winners of the 2019 ADAA/DANB Scholarship, which was founded to help dental assistants turn their professional development plans into reality.
This year, out of 36 applicants, the ADAA/DANB Scholarship Committee selected four winners, including Staci Schory, CDA, of Auburn, who works as a dental assisting educator.
Schory said she plans to use her scholarship funds to offset the cost of attending the Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention Dental Infection Control Boot Camp in Chicago, as well as to attend the American Dental Education Association Dental Program Directors’ Conference in Minneapolis in June.
“Overall, I feel these activities will support my short- and long-term career goals and help me to continue to promote the dental assisting profession and expand my knowledge,” Schory said in a news release.
The ADAA/DANB Scholarship is open to all ADAA members in good standing. It is awarded annually to dental assistants who demonstrate a strong commitment to career growth and lifelong learning in the dental assisting profession.
