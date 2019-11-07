AUBURN — Four Auburn residents have earned their degrees from Western Governors University, and online, nonprofit university.
• Laura Bertsch of Auburn earned a Master of Business Administration degree in healthcare management;
• Jeremy Friedel of Auburn earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance;
• James Sweeny II of Auburn earned a Master of Science in information technology management; and
• Annah Woenke earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
WGU has recognized 5,750 undergraduate and 4,488 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since June 24, 2019. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, three months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, seven months. The average age for those who graduated is 38.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 158,000 graduates in all 50 states. More information is online at wgu.edu.
