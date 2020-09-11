AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported three deaths of DeKalb County residents who were positive for COVID-19.
The deaths mark the first time the county has reported more than one death on a single day. They bring the county’s total to 12 deaths overall and five this week, following reports of the eighth death on Wednesday and the ninth death Thursday.
All three of the latest deaths were among patients older than 80 years.
The department did not release any more information about the deceased patients.
The Health Department also confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents. They include patients who are age 64 and 70, both recovering at their homes, and people ages 33, 63 and 64 for whom the department has no further information, a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 408 cases since March and 57 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August. So far, September is on pace to surpass August’s total.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 43 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 13 admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of one since Thursday.
New lab pushes totals higher
COVID-19 case counts and testing numbers for Indiana were unusually high Friday due to the state on-boarding a new testing lab, which uploaded its first batch of results.
Because of the new lab, statewide numbers on Friday look artificially high. Subtracting out the initial data dump from the new lab, cases and testing were still up Friday compared to earlier in the week, though by margins not nearly as stark.
When new labs are brought online to the statewide reporting system, they generally come with several days or weeks worth of pent-up results that hadn’t been reflected in the system previously. Those onboard days result in higher-than-normal figures for a single day, before those labs are capable of reporting daily results going forward.
In Friday’s noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana’s total case count was up 1,262 from Thursday, the highest single-day case count ever.
However, that one-day total included 279 positive test results from the initial lab upload, making the adjusted change from Thursday 983 cases. That’s still the highest total this week and the highest since Saturday, when new cases were over 1,000.
Testing numbers also were out of whack because of the new lab upload, showing 34,272 total, also the highest single-day amount ever. Subtracting out the new upload, daily testing on Friday was 18,458, also higher than earlire this week.
In total, with the new lab results, Friday’s one-day positivity rate was was only 3.68%, the lowest since Aug. 10. The adjusted figure, removing the new lab results, was 5.3%, which is more on par with recent numbers.
Locally, Noble County was up six cases Friday, Steuben County up two and LaGrange County up one.
No new deaths were reported in the region on Friday after a string of deaths occurring this week. DeKalb County’s ninth death was reported by the DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday but has not shown up in the state report yet.
The four-county area has had 13 deaths since Aug. 19, a sharp increase after the four counties combined to have only one death from early July through Aug. 18.
Noble County remains at 32 deaths overall, followed by LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
