AUBURN — Auburn Cemetery will become the set for scenes in a music video that filmmaker Jason West will shoot on Saturday.
West, an Auburn native who now resides in Warsaw, is making the video that will accompany the song, “Zombieland” by Fort Wayne band Grave Robber.
Band member Shawn Browning described Grave Robber as a “theatrical horror punk band,” and as having a “message of hope in the midst of the imagery.”
“Zombieland” is part of a trilogy that includes songs “The Evil Dead” and “Lips of Blood,” Browning added.
West said the basis of the music video is “how society and social media and news outlets brainwash us to believe everything that we see and hear. Slowly, they are taking us away from God.”
Saturday’s shoot will begin between 8 and 8:30 p.m. at the cemetery, which lies along South Union Street between 18th and 19th streets and is overseen by the City of Auburn. West hopes to wrap things up by midnight.
West invites anyone interested in appearing in the video to meet at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from 6-7 p.m., where they will be given details and instructions about the shoot.
“I’d like 100 to 150 people, all ages, all sizes,” West said.
Participants should come dressed in their regular attire, as that is how they will appear in the video, West said.
“I don’t want them to come dressed as zombies,” he added.
Professional make-up artists will be at the shoot, West said. Members of Grave Robber will not be featured in the scene and will not be on site, he added.
West is a 1997 graduate of DeKalb High School and attended college in Pennsylvania, studying under filmmaker George A. Romero who is known for horror films including “Night of the Living Dead,” he said.
He has worked on eight films, including locally-shot “Thy Neighbor” directed by George Johnson, “Faith Under Fire” starring Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo, and “Feast of the Seven Fishes” starring Madison Iseman, Joey Pantoliano and Ray Abruzzo.
Currently, West is key grip on the movie “13 Fanboy” being shot in New Mexico and starring Corey Feldman, Kane Hodder, C.J. Graham, Deborah Voorhees and Tracie Savage from the “Friday the 13th” franchise movies.
For more information on Saturday’s shoot, call or text West at 357-8876.
