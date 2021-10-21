AUBURN — The public is invited to a meeting about the Cedar Creek restoration project. The meeting is scheduled for Monday Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Auburn City Hall Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
The meeting is in regards to two sections of streambank along Cedar Creek, which are eroding. DeKalb County and the City of Auburn are initiating a design project in order to mitigate the erosion and improve aquatic and wildlife habitat. David Heilman of Flatland Resources, LLC will provide an update of the design project currently underway on the two sections of Cedar Creek located at Eckhart Park and between 7th and 9th streets, east of downtown Auburn.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, through their Lake & River Enhancement Grant program, provided funding for the stream design. The DeKalb County Commissioners applied for the grant with assistance from DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District.
For meeting information please contact the SWCD office at 925.5620, ext. 3.
