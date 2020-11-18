AUBURN — The Jackson Township Fire Department has purchased new equipment that will allow its firefighters to more efficiently extricate victims from vehicles.
The Jaws of Life extrication equipment is battery-operated, as well as having a battery backup so it can be plugged in to run off electrical power, a wall outlet or generator, explained Assistant Chief Dave Myers.
Being battery-operated means that in situations, such as if a vehicle has rolled out into a field, firefighters will have better access to the scene and take the tools with them rather than being tied and tethered to a line, added Chief Lara Myers.
“We can actually cut quicker, more efficiently and be able to extricate and get them taken care of,” Dave Myers said.
The equipment purchase was made possible by the generosity of people in the Jackson Township fire territory who sent in donations.
“For the last seven or eight years we’ve been doing fundraisers, by mailers … sending mailers out to everyone that’s in our territory and they send back a donation. So it only has been with the help of everyone that’s been in our territory that sent in (donations) that has allowed us to do this,” Lara Myers said.
“Typically … we usually raise anywhere from $12,000 to 15,000 dollars a year.”
She said the department was able to purchase the extrication equipment for $26,900.
On Monday night, the department participated in extrication training with the Concord Fire Department on two different vehicles.
“It allows us to practice our skills on extrication using the tools,” Lara Myers said of the training activity.
