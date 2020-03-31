INDIANAPOLIS — Daily reports about the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths may be on a lag up to two weeks before being reported, another factor limiting the ability to clearly see the current status of the virus across the state.
On Tuesday, Indiana reported its most single-day deaths to date, with 14 Hoosiers added to the count. Tuesday was also the highest-yet count of new cases, with 373 new cases recorded statewide.
But Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box warned that while current large daily increases are troubling as the state moves toward an expected peak sometime between mid-April and mid-May, daily counts may be reporting cases or deaths that have occurred as long as two weeks ago.
In a best-case scenario, tests sent to the Indiana State Department of Health can be processed and should appear in the statewide report within 24 hours, Box said.
However, testing from private labs may take as long as 14 days to be reported to the state. Some private lab providers have become inundated with tests and have a backlog on reporting, Box said.
The state health department doesn’t report deaths until it can confirm the fatality to a particular COVID-19 case and to the correct county of residence, she said.
Because of delays in testing, in some cases, the state gets test results back after a patient already has died, then has to retroactively chart the case, Box said.
Hoosiers should expect both the number of cases and number of deaths to continue to increase in the coming weeks, she said.
“It’s a very sad reality that our number of cases and numbers of deaths are going to continue to increase,” Box said, choking up during her address.
“I do not want Hoosiers to see these rising numbers and think the peak has arrived. We have a very long way to go,” Box said.
On Monday, state leaders took time to inform Hoosiers about Indiana’s surge planning, stating the expectation is that COVID-19 cases won’t peak until mid-April at the earliest, mid-May at the latest. The state is working to double its capacity of critical care beds and ventilators ahead of that expected spike in need.
Also Tuesday, Box addressed the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as treatments for COVID-19.
While some tests have shown the substances have been effective in treating COVID-19, Box warned that information about their effectiveness is very limited in scope and that people should not be using those drugs as a preventative measure or hoarding the medications, which have legitimate uses to treat other conditions.
“The data on the use of these medications to treat COVID-19 are very limited,” Box said. “There is very limited evidence about the success of this preventing an individual from getting COVID-19.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb also spoke Tuesday, briefly saying he would be updating his executive order on restaurants and bars to match the timing of Indiana’s stay-at-home order, which lasts until April 7.
State officials then began taking questions from statewide media including some of these topics:
• A clarification regarding abortion providers in Indiana — Holcomb’s order included abortion providers as one medical service that should halt ahead of the surge in COVID-19. Some abortion providers have indicated they don’t intend to close, deeming abortion as essential care.
Holcomb said the intent of his order was for all medical providers giving nonessential procedures to halt temporarily.
“Unless of course by doing so would cause harm to the patient, in which case, in every case I would leave up to the doctor to determine and decide — any and all medical expertise and PPE first needs to go toward, during this window, toward defeating COVID-19,” Holcomb said.
• How much longer will social distancing need to last? — Holcomb couldn’t say specifically, but said Indiana first needs to hit a peak and then begin seeing caseloads decrease before efforts could be relaxed.
The governor said the decision to de-escalate may be more difficult to determine than the decision to enact restrictions ahead of the virus.
• What guidance does the state have for counties releasing information about patient contacts? — “What we try to do is figure out the length of time people are there and the closeness they had in contact with individuals,” Box said in relation to people who may need to be notified, but he did not state any express blanket policy about what information should or shouldn’t be released.
• If a worker gets sick, do they need to tell and employer an does the employer need to inform other workers? — Employees should notify their employer if they are sick or have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but then employers should make the determination who may need to be notified about potential exposure, Box said.
• Does Indiana need stricter travel restrictions, as other states have enacted? — Not at this time, Holcomb said, but especially people in hotspots like Indianapolis should limit travel and self-isolate as much as possible to reduce spread.
• How will the state determine when the surge is happening? — “We see the wave coming,” Holcomb said.
Box said she believes the surge is starting, but has not hit a peak yet. Determining the peak likely will occur after it has happened, as state officials are able to watch the figures come down consistently, she said.
• Is Holcomb considering a moratorium on rent or mortgage payments? — Not at this time, Holcomb said.
“You still need to pay your rent or mortgages,” Holcomb said.
A previous executive order halted evictions, but there is no plan to hold up payments.
• Does Indiana have tracking data on the number of patients who have recovered? — Not yet, but when the state gets better coding from hospitals, the state will be able to get better data about diagnosed, admitted and recovered cases, Box said.
• What’s being done to help the Indiana Department of Workforce Development handle the surge in unemployment claims — Commissioner Fred Payne said staff has increased and a new, over-the-phone system will help expedite filing of some claims.
• How many of Indiana’s cases have resulted in hospitalization? — Box said the state doesn’t have the data yet, but is hoping to gather that information soon.
“About 15% of our tests our coming back positive, and our expectation is 20% of those individuals will become significantly ill,” Box said, stating about 5% of that smaller segment are then likely to need significant care.
• How are gig workers being treated as far as unemployment in Indiana? — Payne said the state is developing methodology to determine wages for gig workers in order to figure unemployment payments. That process may take a couple weeks, however.
• Is there a way to check people for immunity to COVID-19? — At this time, no, Box said, although researchers are developing methods.
• What steps is the state taking to ensure other metropolitan areas don’t become virus hotspots? — “Every step we’re taking in central Indiana we’re taking in every area of the state,” Holcomb said.
Indiana State Health Department Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said surge planning is happening statewide and that health networks will be working together on preparations in coordination with state agencies.
• Are there estimates on the number of Hoosiers who may die from COVID-19? — “We have not modeled that number here in the state of Indiana,” Box said. Box then went on to note her concerns are that Indiana’s population skews a bit older and has a higher number of smokers, both segments who could be at greater risk to serious complications or death.
• What does the late-April surge time frame mean for schools? — “We’ll have some updates in the matter of 48 hours on just this topic,” Holcomb said, announcing he would speak publicly with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick on the topic soon.
• How will a rollback of statewide restrictions be determined? — The state will aim to not relax measures too quickly, Holcomb said. Box added that an additional consideration will be the state of health care providers and whether they have adequately freed up resources following a surge in cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.