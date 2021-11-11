AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stanley Oney, who is listed in court files as being homeless, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 128 days, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for 64 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Thomas Crabtree of the 300 block of East 1150 North, Milford, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 12 days, for non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for six days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Shelby Riedel of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was sentenced 574 days of incarceration for the unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Amanda Long of the 100 block of East Hanna Street, Columbia City, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for failure to appear, a Level 6 felony.
Anthony Maenle of the 900 block of Griswold, Auburn, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration for possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 40 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Joshua Swallows of the 100 block of Walnut Street, Butler, received a two-year sentence, with credit for nine days served while the case was pending, for non-support of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Johnny Slone Jr. of the 100 block of North Third Street, Wolcottville, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for possession of a precursor, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case he was sentenced to one year of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Austin Slone of the 100 block of Willow Street, Butler, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 52 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Candace Smith of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Ethan Schimmoller of the 100 block of Worth Road, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Ronald Rafine of the 3500 block of C.R. 52, Auburn, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brian Ball of the 5200 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
James Wheeler of the 200 block of Suttenfield Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 122 days in jail, with credit for 61 days served while the case was pending, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
