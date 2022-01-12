AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Katie Mullins as its new executive director.
Mullins has been executive director of the Kendallville Public Library since 2013. From 2007 to 2013, she was that library’s teen services manager.
Mullins will replace Janelle Graber, who retires in September, after 30 years as Eckhart Public Library’s executive director. Mullins’ first day will be April 18.
At a Jan. 5 special meeting to approve the hiring, Graber commended the Board of Trustees and search committee for its due diligence in finding the right person for the job.
“She’s the perfect fit for leading Eckhart Public Library into the future,” Graber said. “I look forward to being her number-one fan.”
Tuesday night, Kendallville Public Library board members reluctantly accepted Mullins’ resignation and later adjourned into an executive session to discuss the next steps.
Mullins said she will take time in March to regroup before she begins her duties at Eckhart Public Library in April. She told the board she will use the next few weeks to help the Kendallville library transition to new leadership.
Mullins’ departure wasn’t the only change the library will be dealing with in the coming weeks, however. Trustees will be looking for a business manager, too.
Mullins deflected the spotlight to longtime business manager Janice DeLong, who recently announced her retirement. She will retire Feb. 4 after 30 years of service to the library.
Longtime Board of Trustees President Carolyn Foley served on the Eckhart search committee along with fellow trustee Marcus Wagner and Bob Tracey, an Eckhart Library Foundation board member.
“I’m very pleased,” Foley said. “I think Katie will bring a lot of energy, along with a wealth of experience, to the position.”
Wagner, who is principal of DeKalb High School, describes Mullins as someone who seeks to fully understand the needs of community stakeholders of all ages.
“Her genuine personality and her passion for the library will make this a great transition,” Wagner said.
Mullins has been married 17 years and has two elementary-school aged daughters. She has lived in the Kendallville area for nearly two decades and said leaving her role at the Kendallville library will be bittersweet.
She calls the Kendallville library staff “positive, dynamic thinkers,” who innovate to find solutions.
“I get the same feeling from the Eckhart staff,” she said. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for Eckhart Public Library.”
Mullins credits Graber’s leadership and vision, as well as the support the Auburn community has always shown for the library, especially following the 2017 arson fire.
“I look forward to getting to know the community better,” she said. “This community loves their library.”
