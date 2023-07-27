GARRETT — Preparations are in the final lap for Garrett schools to open their doors on Thursday, Aug. 10, the board learned Monday.
Many new staff members have been hired, an expansion to the high school parking lot is near completion and new LED lights have been installed throughout the high school building.
Instructors Jamie Shenk and Jessica Harter detailed the inaugural Camp Invention at J.E. Ober Elementary for high ability students entering sixth grade in the fall.
Thirty-one students attended daily sessions where they created robots, worked on personality crafts, invented celebrations and created pop-up ventures having planned products and sales goals, among other activities. Instructor Tammy Smith also served as camp leader. Plans are in the works to provide the class to 50 youth next year.
Middle school principal Canden Pepple said teachers are gearing up for school to start. A back-to-school meet-and-greet for grades 6-8 is planned Aug. 3. She praised the maintenance and custodial crews in sprucing up the building in preparation for the new school year. “They are doing an amazing job,” she said.
Principal Matt Smith said new LED lights have been installed in the high school, replacing all lights in the building. He also praised the custodial and maintenance staffs for keeping up with the extra work involved this summer with the construction work.
Plans to integrate agriculture into the Career Development Program are moving forward, according to director Corey Schoon.
Last week, Schoon and school leaders toured the solar field along C.R. 19, noting the 85-acre site offers a lot of promise for future projects. Soil testing will need to be taken, and the acreage would need to be divided into quadrants for various growing and other agricultural projects. The program will be a combination of CDP and FFA programs, led by high school ag teacher Lauren Evans.
Personnel
The board approved the following hires: Amber Hartsough, J.E. Ober special education instructor; Sage VandeZande, J.E. Ober mental health counselor; Alyssa Scott, high school science instructor; Tyler Gross, welding instructor; E. Jason Rockhill, high school special education instructor; Morghan Clemnents, J.E. Ober instructor; Victoria Powell, part-time cafeteria employee; Shannon Warstler, J.E. Ober instructor; Laura Lepley high school special education instructional assistant; and Adam Strong, high school math instructor.
The resignations of Tim Herdegen, high school science instructor; Kathi Kidder, J.E. Ober fifth grade instructor; Jen Custer, J.E. Ober Title 1 instructor; and Devin Gingerich, high school math instructor, were also accepted by the board.
Coaches approved include Olive Ice, seventh-grade volleyball coach; Lindsay Haynes, sixth-grade volleyball coach and Brittany Pogue, sixth-grade cheer coach.
The resignation of JV girls basketball coach James Benson and middle school coaches Ryan Steere, girls soccer coach; Ethan Harter, assistant football coach and Phil Haynes, assistant track coach, were also accepted.
In other business, the board approved:
• A 2023-2024 gift card resolution with guidelines for use;
• Annual renewal of the teacher appreciation grant policy;
• An amendment to the J.E. Ober school profile of grades K-5 to include pre-K;
• Indoor air quality management plan; and
• NEOLA bylaws and policies.
Grants and awards totaling more than $70,000 were also approved, including $32,951 from the Indiana Department of Education for a high-ability grant for school year 2023-2024; $30,000 from Ambassador Enterprises for the Career Development Program; and $5,700 from Labcorp Foundation for science equipment.
Back to school night
A back to school bash and health fair will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4-8 p.m. in the Bateman Gym. Food trucks will be on hand, with prizes and giveaways, representatives from various community organizations and a backpack and school supply giveaway. Free haircuts will also be offered.
Hours will be from 5-7 p.m. for J.E. Ober students, and 6-8 p.m. for middle and high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.