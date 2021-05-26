WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council has a new member, but he is no stranger to the town.
Greg Iddings has joined the five-member council after a Republican caucus elected him Tuesday to fill a vacancy created by David Bolton’s resignation.
The caucus meeting in the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library turned out to be a formality, because Iddings was the only applicant for the open council seat.
“I like the town. I like being here,” Iddings said before precinct committee leaders Jess Jessup, Josh Caudill and Sue Bauermeister elected him. Jessup and Caudill also are council members.
Iddings will complete Bolton’s term that runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Bolton resigned after 9 1/2 years on the council because he has moved to a home in rural DeKalb County.
Iddings said he has lived in Waterloo for 35 years. He also worked 35 years in Waterloo at Kitchen Quip and its successor, Heartland Casting.
Since 2016, Iddings has served as president of the Friends of the Depot, an organization that supports the town’s historic railroad depot, which serves as an Amtrak station.
He also mows the Waterloo Cemetery as a part-time job.
Iddings said he is member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo and the DeKalb County Genealogy Society. For the past five years, he has worked with the volunteer Pit Crew that maintains classic cars at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn.
A 1975, graduate of DeKalb High School, Iddings has been married 42 years to his wife, Deb. They are the parents of two daughters.
