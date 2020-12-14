AUBURN — The annual Shop With A Cop event brightened Christmas for local children Saturday morning in front of the DeKalb County Jail in downtown Auburn.
The event changed to a drive-through format this year for health and safety reasons. In past years, the Auburn Shifters Car Club and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department took needy children to Walmart in Auburn for shopping sprees to buy gifts and necessities.
This year, parents of the children drove through a parking lot to stop and meet Santa Claus while car club members and sheriff’s deputies loaded presents into their vehicles. Police cars and emergency vehicles with flashing lights lined the route.
Gifts went to 23 fifth-graders selected by their schools from throughout DeKalb County.
Each family received food for a Christmas meal, including a canned ham, pie and rolls.
Gifts included a gingerbread house for the family to build, a DVD player with Christmas movies, a Christmas book and hot chocolate.
Children received socks, hats and gloves, personal hygiene items, a towel and wash rag.
The Shifters club raises money for Shop with a Cop through its annual charity car show in the summer.
