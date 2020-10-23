AUBURN — Tri Kappa of Auburn is encouraging all women to stay current with their annual screenings.
Tri Kappa said it has encouraged awareness for more than six years, and that the Auburn Massage Centre has found a way to help the community.
"I'm very passionate about our clients’ health and my community’s health,” said Sarah Lapadot, co-owner and massage therapist. She became certified in breast cancer rehab massage and lymphatic drainage massage in early 2020. This kind of therapy is for people who are post-mastectomy, post-lumpectomy, after reconstructive surgery and during or following both chemotherapy and radiation. Specific therapy can help with a full range of conditions resulting from treatment such as: pain, stiffness, loss of function, cording, scar tissue, weakness, fatigue, restricted range of motion and difficulties with integration back from work, home, and recreational activities.
"When we began Pink Out, it was to educate our community and help connect resources that are available to them. We are so grateful to Sarah for taking the steps and creating a resource for our community that was desperately needed," said Melissa Eshbach, co-chair of Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out.
The Tri Kappa Pink Out DeKalb County Fund is available to any DeKalb County resident in need of financial medical assistance with their mammogram and/or breast cancer journey. Applications are available at any local hospital, the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the website TriKappaAuburn.org. The fund has provided medical financial assistance for more than 35 DeKalb County residents with new applications coming in more and more frequently, Tri Kappa said.
Anyone who has questions may contact the Pink Out committee directly or send email to auburnalphapi@trikappa.org. More information is on the Tri-Kappa Auburn Facebook page and the website TriKappaAuburn.org.
