WATERLOO — Facilities upgrades at DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School are on schedule and will be ready for the start of the new school year, the DeKalb Central school board heard Tuesday night.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider provided a project upgrade during Tuesday’s regular school board meeting.
Work on the $11.96 million improvements began this spring with the goal of being complete for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Among the improvements are: upgrades to the 6-12 campus athletic facilities; classroom renovations; cafeteria and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at the middle school; replacement of lockers, vinyl wall covering, flooring and interior laminate doors at the middle school; renovation of the middle school main canopy and entrance; and replacement of the bus wash.
“If anybody’s been out toward the 6-12 campus, there’s a lot going on. It’s busy and there’s lots of movement out there and lots of trucks all over the place and deliveries. It’s all going very well. I know it looks a little daunting that we’re only weeks away from school and there’s still stuff laying everywhere, semis parked everywhere, but we’re on schedule and it’s going to be ready for the start of school,” Snider said.
“We may have a hiccup here or there,” Snider added, noting the entryway to the middle school will not be ready for next week’s registration.
“We’re going to lead them down one of the hallways. They’ll get to see some of the new classrooms that way … It’s exciting that it’s primarily on schedule and it’s going to be ready for the school year,” Snider added.
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved a “Continuous Growth” memorandum of understanding with DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner to support his graduate leadership work in pursuing his Educational Specialist Degree.
As part of the agreement, the district will reimburse up to $21,305 for tuition purposes over the next three years. If Wagner leaves the district for any reason from the date of the signed agreement and for a period of five years following completion of all course work necessary for certification, or fails to complete all course work, he must make full reimbursement to the district for all tuition support received.
“Mr. Wagner has proven to be a valuable asset to our school and greater community. He has taken on numerous roles throughout the district spanning from the elementary to middle school and now in his current position as high school principal. I feel confident he will be a fixture at DeKalb Central for years to come,” Superintendent Steve Teders said.
“I truly see this as an investment for our community for the education of our students.”
• The board approved summer stipends of $2,750 for six elementary and secondary instructional coaches for work done outside of the standard school year. The board also approved a stipend of $1,300 for seven high ability liaisons throughout the district and a $3,000 stipend for the high ability coordinator, which is paid from the district’s high ability grant.
• Teders announced the district is planning to host a community engagement forum with one of the primary topics focusing on school safety and security.
“I’ve been having a lot of different conversations with law enforcement, with policy makers, legislators, in our community and talking to actually our neighboring school districts as well,” Teders said.
Teders said the forum will include a question-and-answer portion as well as the district sharing set information.
Teders said he anticipates the forum will take place in early to mid-August and more information will be forthcoming.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: middle school paraprofessional David Benson; McKenney-Harrison first-grade teacher Emily Hamman; Country Meadow preschool teacher Jennifer Fletcher; J.R. Watson dean of students Kathryn Henry; and high school assistant wrestling coach Ryan Baker.
The board approved the appointments of: J.R. Watson custodian Amy Grate; Country Meadow paraprofessional Deshaina Havins; high school study hall paraprofessional Denton Gamble; Country Meadow head custodian Doug Kelley; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Jamie Krohn; middle school paraprofessional Kaylee Towle; high school fine arts secretary Lori Francis; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Molly Stoy; high school study hall paraprofessional Makena Hurse; transportation technician Nick Kumpfmiller; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Tayler Leakey; technology system administrator Taylor Reed; bus assistant Tiffany Wood; bus driver Nicki Tackett; bus driver Jeffery Sparkman; and McKenney-Harrison first-grade teacher Samantha Harig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.