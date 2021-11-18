AUBURN — A recently formed partnership between Image of Hope Ranch and Lakewood Park Christian School has become a success.
The idea of the partnership was dreamed up over a year ago in a meeting with Alisha Shank, one of the founders of Image of Hope Ranch.
Since the ranch is so close to the LPCS campus, it seemed like a partnership that could blossom and become an avenue to help positively impact our community. Dreaming with Alisha about ways to expand their services to meet the needs of even more people, the idea of pumpkin patch was born.
Lakewood Park saw an opportunity to capitalize on the real-world experiences for its students by growing a pumpkin patch and developing a plan to use the pumpkins to raise funds to benefit Image of Hope.
Lessons learned from the pumpkin patch included landscaping, introduction to business, digital design, and more.
A plot of land was scoped out, a volunteer tilled the ground, research was done and finally seeds were planted in May. All summer volunteers from the LPCS National Honor Society and from the entire Lakewood Park family came out to help weed and tend to the patch. Buckets and buckets of weeds were pulled to give the pumpkins a healthy place to grow.
In mid-September, the pumpkins were ready for harvest!
Over 260 pumpkins were harvested and brought on campus to be sold for a donation to Image of Hope in support of its mission and ministry.
In addition, 200 pumpkins were kept on site at the ranch to be used during its Fall Festival, an annual fundraiser for the ranch. Lakewood Park also provided entertainment for the Fall Festival with vocal performances from students in kindergarten through high school. The students were warmly welcomed by a large crowd of parents, grandparents, guests of the ranch, and community members who came to enjoy the festival that afternoon.
Lakewood Park is proud of its partnership with and support of Image of Hope Ranch, what a perfect opportunity for students and school family to live out its mission … to be difference-makers in Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.