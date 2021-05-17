AUBURN — As a juvenile probation officer, Kelly Mattes typically does not see the successful cases on which she has worked.
“I don’t get to see the kids that succeed, because nobody comes to the probation department unless they have to,” she said with a smile.
“We don’t see the successes. Our success is if we don’t see them again.”
Mattes has served as an officer with the DeKalb County Probation Department for 25 years and was recognized for her quarter-century of service by the Indiana Supreme Court Judicial Conference of Indiana. Mattes received a certificate noting the honor during a presentation May 6 in DeKalb Circuit Court.
“It’s always what I wanted to do,” Mattes said of being a probation officer.
“When I was in high school … I just thought it sounded like fun. You got to go to court, you got to do investigations, you wrote reports, you got to work with people. I sounded like something that would be fun, and I could do good for the community. I always wanted to do it.”
Mattes graduated from Purdue University with a degree in law and society. She worked for five years at Purdue as the secretary in the office of the vice president for research and dean of the graduate school before coming to DeKalb County as a first-year probation officer.
“I took a pay cut, and it was a big decision to do that,” she said. “When I first came here I was hired to do home detention and an adult case load, and I did that for about five years. But juvenile probation was always my goal.”
Mattes said the juvenile probation officer at that time had several maternity leaves, and Mattes would would cover for her.
“I started doing juveniles that way, and when she finally left the field … I just moved into her caseload,” she added.
By that time, Kelly Heath, who also serves as a juvenile probation officer, was interning with the department.
“She was so good that she and I did the home detention together,” Mattes said.
Heath went on to join the department as a probation officer on completion of her degree.
“The rest is history. It was the ‘Kellys!’” Mattes quipped.
Reflecting on why she has a passion for working with juveniles, Mattes said, “I don’t have kids of my own, and I love kids, I love teenagers. They just amaze me.
“When they’re teenagers, they’re still kids, but we expect more of them. And sometimes my kids make really bad decisions … and I like to try to steer them in the right direction. You can’t tell them what to do, because they’re teenagers, but you just try to steer them in the right direction and try to give them the best advice you can.”
In addition to her work as a juvenile probation officer, Mattes also works with the DeKalb County Alcohol and Drug Program and is a certified substance-abuse management specialist.
“I enjoy that a lot,” she said.
During her 25 years as a probation officer, Mattes said the focus of probation has changed.
“It’s all based on evidence-based practice. There has to be evidence backing it up that it's an effective means of rehabilitation. So we don’t use things that aren’t evidence-based,” Mattes said.
“I find that the things that we’ve done always were evidence-based, we just didn’t know it,” she added.
“It's more about rehabilitation now and less about punishment. And there are several reasons for that. The jails have just gotten too full. We need to find a way to keep people in the community.
“If sending a person to jail made them rethink committing criminal acts, we wouldn’t have so much recidivism. … So now it’s more about programs, and that’s why we have specialty courts, that’s why we have the alcohol and drug program. And we do more with our kids. … It’s our job to make sure that once a bad decision is made, it’s not compounded by more bad decisions.”
Mattes noted the growth of the department over the past 25 years. When she first came on board, she was the department’s sixth probation officer. Since then, the number of probation officers has doubled to 12.
“Our staff now is just top-notch. We all work well together,” she said.
During her tenure, she also has worked with six DeKalb County judges, four DeKalb County sheriffs and three Auburn Police chiefs.
"You cannot do this job as long as I have unless you have faith. You just have to have faith that there’s a plan,” Mattes said.
“We can’t change anyone. All we do is plant seeds.”
