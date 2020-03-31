AUBURN — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the population at the DeKalb County Jail is down by more than 20%.
For the first time in a long stretch, the jail population has fallen below the recommended level of 80 imposed by county commissioners in March 2016.
Tuesday’s report showed only 73 inmates in the jail at Auburn. That’s one above its recent low level of 72 last Friday.
The jail’s population stood at 95 on March 1 before social-distancing rules took effect in Indiana. It was 92 on Feb. 1 and 90 on Jan. 1. In the winter of 2019, it frequently exceeded 100.
Although he is reducing the head count, the inmates are well protected and the jail is “one of the safer places to be” for health reasons, said Sheriff David Cserep II.
The jail has taken several steps to keep its count lower, Cserep said:
• It has coordinated with the courts to have inmates with underlying medical issues to be released if possible. “This is based upon the severity of the medical condition and the risk to the inmate being held,” Cserep said. “We do not want anyone getting sick in the jail. Determining factors for release of the medical inmates are severity of crime, the time they have to serve, and the likelihood they will re-offend.
• Cserep has asked all law enforcement agencies to use “the utmost discretion” in making arrest. “Those that need to be in jail for the safety of the community need to come to jail. Others may be summoned into court. The officers of DeKalb County are doing a great job with those evaluations,” he said.
• Arrest warrant sweeps have been reduced until the crisis has passed, but if an officer comes into contact with a person who has a warrant, the person will come to jail.
• Many inmates are being released at the end of their sentences.
“We have not released any prisoner solely based upon the COVID-19 epidemic. We have only tried to mitigate the population through other means,” Cserep said.
Jail records show local police took only seven arrested persons to the jail in the seven days from March 24-30, down more than 75% from typical levels.
The jail staff is taking numerous steps to prevent infection of inmates and staff members, the sheriff said.
• The jail is sanitized and disinfected three times a day with bleach and wiped down with disinfectant.
• Jail and medical personnel are required to wear masks when closer than 6 feet for medication and meal distribution.
• Temperatures of inmates are taken and recorded six times in each 24-hour period.
• Jail staff members take and record their temperatures coming on shift and going off shift.
• Centers for Disease Control recommendations for preventative measures posted in all cell blocks and work areas.
Cserep said new inmates brought to the jail are quarantined for at least five days before moving into the general population. Temperatures are monitored six times each day for all quarantined inmates.
Any inmate who leaves quarantine, perhaps for a medical issue, once returned will be quarantined again for another five days.
