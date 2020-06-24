WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district is surveying the parents and guardians of its students on returning-to-school planning.
Superintendent Steve Teders sent a letter and email to families Tuesday requesting feedback on topics of face masks and coverings, virtual and remote learning and transportation.
Teders said DeKalb County school superintendents and other education leaders are actively engaged in preparing schools for reopening for the 2020-21 school year.
“Upon the release of state re-entry guidance on June 5 (IN-CLASS), the DeKalb County Health Department and local medical professionals have been collaborating with education officials on how to conduct in person schooling while maintaining a safe environment for students and staff at school. We understand this is a delicate and difficult balance. Helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 is paramount to not only the safety of our schools but our community at large,” Teders said in the letter.
“The DeKalb County Health Department is advising that face masks/coverings be worn during school hours is critical to contain the spread of the virus and thus recommended for students and staff.,” Teders said.
“Wearing masks/coverings during portions of the school day may reduce the likelihood of an outbreak and can help us keep school in session. Further consultation with our local health department and public health officials will help determine portions of the day when masks will be required or optional.”
The survey asks parents how likely they are to allow their child to return to school in the fall if wearing a mask or covering is required, with response options of: “likely,” “undecided,” “not likely,” and “will not send my child(ren) to school.”
The survey also asks whether parents strongly agree, agree, disagree or strongly disagree that students need to wear face masks or coverings when in attendance at school in the fall and whether students need to wear face masks or coverings during portions of the school day when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“We understand the stress and anxiety this global pandemic has caused, and the desire to return to school weighs heavy on all of us. DeKalb Central Schools will be prepared to serve the needs of our students whether in person or virtually/remotely. With current recommendations to require both staff and students to wear face masks/coverings during portions of their day upon return to school in the fall, we need your help so we can properly prepare to educate all students we proudly serve,” Teders said.
Parents also are asked which instructional option they would choose for their child in the fall, if given the choice between in-person attendance or virtual/remote learning.
The survey also asks parents whether they would choose in-person attendance or virtual/remote learning if face masks or coverings are required during all or portions of the school day.
On the topic of transportation, the survey asks parents whether they would be willing and able to have their child self-transported to and from school in the fall in an effort to create additional distance between students riding the bus.
“Maintaining social distance on a school bus is extremely difficult, and the local health department has advised that students wear a face mask/covering while on the bus. If this were the requirement, what is the likelihood that you would have your child ride the bus to and/or from school this fall?” the survey asks.
Teders described the situation as “very fluid and evolving,” and noted that continued collaboration with the local health department will take place.
“Adjustments to our re-entry plan may need to be made. We will communicate updates accordingly,” Teders said.
“We hope this survey is received in the manner which it was intended ... to ensure the safety and well being of our students and staff while reopening our schools this coming fall.”
