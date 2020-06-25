AUBURN — A former church at the east edge of Auburn will become a temporary second home for city government.
Mayor Mike Ley signed a lease Thursday for the building at 1700 E. 7th St., formerly Dayspring Church and more recently the business office for DeKalb Memorial Hospital.
The building became vacant when Parkview Health merged with the Auburn hospital.
Parkview now is leasing the building to the city of Auburn for $10 per year, Ley said. He signed a five-year, renewable lease.
Offices of the mayor, clerk-treasurer, city utilities billing and Auburn Police Department will move to 1700 E. 7th St. this fall to make way for renovation of the first floor of City Hall downtown.
Ley said the 18,000-square-foot building is “unbelievably, pretty well set up” with work spaces and furniture.
“We could almost pick up our briefcases and go out there and go to work,” he said.
The mayor, clerk-treasurer and utilities billing offices will return downtown in May or June of 2021, when renovation of City Hall is expected to be complete.
However, when the police department leaves its downtown station this fall, “They’re not coming back. They’re out of here forever,” Ley said.
“They’re shoehorned into space that is less than half-size of what they really need,” Ley said about the current police station.
Police will stay at the East 7th Street building indefinitely.
“Our vision is 2-5 years before we get a police headquarters built. The sooner, the better,” the mayor said. However, no site for a new police station has been determined.
When remodeling of City Hall is complete, offices for the mayor and clerk-treasurer will move to the front of the building, Ley said. The council meeting room will remains in its present spot.
Before the offices return downtown, the block of East 9th Street alongside City Hall will be completely rebuilt with a new street surface and sidewalks to match renovated areas of downtown, Ley said.
The chance to lease the East 7th Street building is “a great opportunity for us,” Ley said. “We’ve been talking about this for months — what are we going to do, where are we going to go?” during renovation of City Hall.
Auburn Board of Works member Danny McAfee called it “very generous” of Parkview to lease the building virtually for free.
Beyond the renovation of City Hall and a new police station, Ley said the city also needs a new street department headquarters, new parks office and expansion of the water department.
Ley also is thinking about “visionary” projects, he said. He took a step toward one of those Thursday, when the Board of Works instructed VS Engineering to study the idea of a pedestrian bridge over Cedar Creek on Morningstar Road.
“It certainly would improve the safety out there. There are a lot of people using Morningstar Road to exercise, including mothers pushing baby carriages,” McAfee said.
VS Engineering also will inspect a bridge over Cedar Creek at the Water Pollution Control Department plant at the south edge of the city.
“We don’t know if the bridge has ever been inspected. I think it would be prudent to have it inspected,” Ley said.
VS Engineering already is studying the aging vehicle and pedestrian bridges over Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park.
Ley said the engineering firm also will help the city find experts for a hydraulic study of a west-side drain that starts near Interstate 69 and runs underground for much of its route to an open ditch along South Grandstaff Drive. The city will work with the DeKalb County Surveyor’s on reconstruction of the drain, the mayor said.
