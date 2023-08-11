AUBURN — West Nile Virus has been detected in DeKalb County, according to a report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The announcement was made Friday by Bernard L. Sukala, environmental health specialist for the DeKalb County Health Department.
“The Indiana State Department of Health found a mosquito pool in the Auburn area that was positive for West Nile Virus,” according to a news release. “The state only samples one site in DeKalb County and this indicates West Nile Virus is active in DeKalb County.”
The report continued to state mosquitoes that carry West Nile tend to lay their eggs in ditches and catch basins with high organic content: stagnant areas with lots of algae or plant material; septic system discharge sites, unmaintained swimming pools, plugged up roof gutters and any other containers that have held standing water for an extended period of time.
The health departments offered the following tips to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes:
• Keep away from heavily wooded areas or tall weeds, if possible. If you must enter these areas or you will be out for extended time during the period from dusk to dawn, it is a good idea to use an effective insect repellent and follow label directions.
• Make sure your window and door screens are in good repair.
• Frequently empty any containers of water around your residence.
• Clean out any gutters that are clogged and contain standing water.
• Any ponds on your property should have fish and frogs that eat mosquito larvae.
• Any tires without rims or that hold standing water should be located out of the rain or should be properly disposed.
• Make sure that swimming pools do not have stagnant water and algae in them.
“Most people — about 80% — who get bitten by an infected mosquito will show little or no symptoms,” the news release said. “Some will have a relatively mild illness or fever (over 19%).
“Less than 1% will be severely affected by West Nile, with encephalitis — inflammation of the brain — or meningitis — infection of the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord — occurring. Animals can be affected by West Nile Virus.”
Questions may be directed to the DeKalb County Health Department at 925-2090.
