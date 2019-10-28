In a Sunday interview on Fox News, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks praised the Trump Administration for a military operation that killed an Isis leader.
A U.S. raid in northwestern Syria Saturday night killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“This is big news,” Banks said on Fox. “It’s been minimized by so many of the Trump critics this morning. Without minimizing the killing of Osama bin Laden, I don’t want to do that, but I do want compare it to that. Because in some ways, this is much more significant than killing Osama bin Laden. What I mean by that is al-Baghdadi was not just the spiritual leader of ISIS, he was the chief recruiter. He was hunkered down, but he was still recruiting young ISIS fighters coming into the fold because so many of them thought he was immortal.”
Asked to compare the significance of the deaths of bin Laden and al-Baghdadi, Banks said, “The killing of Bin Laden was retribution. This was very strategic. That’s why when President Trump first came into office he brought his senior national security officials together and said, ‘We’re going to do whatever it takes to kill Baghdadi.’ And this was the culmination last night in President Trump achieving a very key victory. This is a big moment for his administration. It’s a big moment for our country, and it’s a big moment for our national security.”
Responding to critics of the president, Banks said it was necessary to reveal the “gory details” of Al-Baghdadi’s death.
“It’s because he was showing that he indeed was a mortal human being,” Banks said. “We killed him. He was a source of evil. And that’s going to destroy the recruiting efforts of Isis going forward. That’s why this was so significant.”
Banks defended Trump’s decision to not brief congressional leaders before the raid.
“I don’t blame the president one single bit, and that’s the disappointment of … the ridiculousness of the impeachment hoopla on Capitol Hill, is it distracts so much from the key issues like this,” Banks said. “In protecting the mission, of course, they left out some key members of Congress who they were afraid might politicize it and ruin it.”
The success of the raid does not end the war against Isis, Banks said.
“The efforts aren’t over, but this does show that this administration’s approach is working. The approach in Syria is the right approach. We’re not abandoning the region, we’re going to keep up the pressure on Isis.”
Banks, a Republican from Columbia City, represents the 3rd District in northeast Indiana. He is an Afghanistan war veteran and a House Armed Services Committee member.
