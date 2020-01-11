AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will offer events and activities as part of its winter edition of Read. Do. Explore.
Starting now, patrons can set their own goals and fulfill them for chances to win prizes, whether it be through reading, researching, participating in library programs, or just getting a friend in to get a library card. Participants should visit epl.lib.in.us/eckhart-winter-read and fill out the form each time they fulfill a goal.
Each week patrons participate, they can stop by either the Willennar Genealogy Center or the Teen Library to pick up a free prize book.
The library also will have some special events, including the second Bootlegger’s Ball in partnership with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Raise a glass to all things Prohibition for an evening of dancing, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar with period-themed cocktails, access to the museum, and a special exhibit exploring the city of Auburn’s history during the era. Tickets are available on the museum’s website for $30 per person or $55 per couple.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life” by Nir Eyal and Julie Li. With insightful research and advice, the authors can help readers become indistractable. Find this nonfiction book at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the opportunity to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with your peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Bridge-a-Rama Bridge Lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m., Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-a-Rama Program.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: The group, aimed for children ages birth to 2 years, will meet Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Classic City Readers Book Club: Participants will be discussing “The Quintland Sisters” by Shelley Wood Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: The group, open to all ages, will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up and will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: The group, aimed for children ages 2-6, will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Struggling with a problem pattern? Help is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in Commander format, but Standard games are also played.
