Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from Oct. 6-11, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Leslie Swindell, 41, of the 6200 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, was arrested Oct. 6 at 10:39 p.m. when he turned himself in to answer a warrant on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terrance Woods, 39, of the 6400 block of High Point Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 6 at 11:35 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Logan Wood, 23, of the 8900 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Oct. 7 at 3:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Thurmond, 30, of the 200 block of Kosmerick Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Oct. 7 at 4:05 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Spencer Bemis, 32, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested Oct. 7 at 3:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Thomas Bryant, 55, of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 8 at 8:45 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony, and, possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Maria Stansbury, 24, of the 400 block of Landaun Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 8 at 10:27 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Kyle Deckard, 35, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 8 at 6:04 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Justin Freudenberger, 43, of the 4700 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 9 at 1:48 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Deven Haney, 25, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 9 at 3:10 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Culbertson, 43, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 9 at 10:53 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kelsie Short, 20, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 10 at 3:13 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cody Beer, 28, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 400 South, Berne, was arrested Oct. 10 at 3:47 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Myers, 28, of the 700 block of Helen Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 11 at 3:38 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, NS operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Eicher, 32, of the 20200 block of U.S. Highway 24, Woodburn, was arrested Oct. 11 at 4:50 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and a new charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Kimberly Fickes, 48, of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 11 at 5 a.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
