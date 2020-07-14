WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA member Sydney Hefty received the State Star in Agriscience award at the Indiana FFA State Convention recently.
The Stars Over Indiana program shows achievements of members who create and sustain successful supervised agricultural experience programs during their FFA careers. The supervised agricultural experience is the component of agricultural education that students complete by themselves outside the classroom. It encompasses what they learn in ag classes and the leadership skills they develop through FFA in their pursuits, such as exploring agriculture research or earning money either in their own business, or working for someone else.
Hefty has been doing agriscience research for FFA since the seventh grade. Her research has been centered around researching and developing her own natural herbicide, sustainable agriculture and practical application into the world of agriculture.
The Star over Indiana Awards are given for excellence in agriscience, agribusiness, placement and farming. They are the top awards members can receive in Indiana FFA.
Hefty has worked on science fair projects since kindergarten. Her future plans include attending Purdue University to major in agricultural economics, then possibly pursue a law degree and work in government or corporate agriculture law and policy. She is a seven-year member of DeKalb FFA and currently serves as the chapter president and District III treasurer.
