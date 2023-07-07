DeKalb's Matthias Hefty named FFA Star

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Indiana FFA Association named its 2023 State Stars as a part of its 94th Indiana FFA State Convention.
After submitting an application, a personal interview, as well as a site visit, these members were deemed Star Finalists in their respective categories. Members determined as Star Finalists then are interviewed for a chance to be named as a State Star in these four prestigious award areas: Star Farmer, Star in Agricultural Placement, Star in Agribusiness and Star in Agriscience.
DeKalb High School FFA member Matthias Hefty was recognized as a “Star” in agriscience.
They found out the results on June 21 at the Hoosier Degree Session during the 94th Indiana State FFA Convention at Purdue University. Those determined as State Stars in each of the categories received a scholarship for $250 sponsored by The Jeff Lehman Family. Each candidate will receive a plaque and award pin from AgReliant. They will also receive a copy of the Star videos showcasing each candidates’ program, which are sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids. Elanco Animal Health sponsored the State Star Banquet for the Stars and their family held during the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention. Below are the names and chapter of each State Star.
Star in Agricultural Placement – Ryan Kihlstrum, Eastern Hancock FFA Chapter
He works at B Thompson Associates LLC, as a Field Tile Technician. Ryan started with no experience or knowledge of field tile. After time Ryan is now able to recognize problems and fix them, complete tasks on his own, and can now think steps ahead. He also analyzes field maps, selecting tile patterns, and installing tile at the correct grade. Ryan has recently started overseeing new hires and assists with their training.
Star in Agriscience – Matthias Hefty, DeKalb FFA Chapter
Matthias wanted to reduce hay waste from his experiences raising sheep and meat goats. By reducing hay waste he could increase the efficiency of the goat enterprise he shared with his sister. He collected 81 data points, from three variables and control, and was able to reduce hay waste by 85%. As the responsibility of his goat SAE increased, so did the use of the scientific method to solve problems in the goat herd.
Star in Agribusiness – Cole McCloskey, Lewis Cass FFA Chapter
Cole began buying, restoring, and maintaining antique tractors and equipment after watching his dad and grandpa do it for many years. In 2021, he bought six tractors and many different implements/machinery. He plans to continue buying by selling some of the pieces. One of the biggest challenges has been finding parts for some of the tractors and has resulted in the need to recreate parts as well. Cole’s skills continue to develop as he takes on more advanced and complex tasks to repair and maintain the antique equipment.
Star Farmer – Lucas Lyons, Jay County FFA Chapter
As the seventh generation on his family farm, he has always been deeply immersed in agriculture. He began by helping out with the little tasks around the farm, which has progressed to five acres of hay, 65 acres of cash-rent ground, and 30-40 goats he raises for market, all on his own. He manages his operation independently and still offers many hours of assistance to his family’s farm.
