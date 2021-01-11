AUBURN — DeKalb County leaders took their first serious step toward building a new jail by meeting with architects Monday at the courthouse in Auburn.
Representatives of the DLZ firm met for 90 minutes with the three DeKalb County Commissioners, a representative of the DeKalb County Council, Sheriff Dave Cserep II and two members of his staff.
Commissioners plan to hear from a second architectural firm next Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the courthouse.
The existing county jail, which opened in the mid-1980s is overcrowded and plagued by structural issues caused partly by settling.
DLZ operates in seven Midwestern states, including an office in Fort Wayne. A company representative said DLZ specializes in “justice architecture,” including design and construction of jails.
DLZ currently is working on jail projects in Jefferson County, and a 214-bed building in Sullivan County, representatives said.
They described their completed project in Perry County as “an absolute gem” of a small jail.
Commissioners President William Hartman showed the architects his sketch of footprint for a building that “mimics” the Perry County jail, he said. The rectangular design includes a two-story cell block, he added.
A rectangular shape would work well for a pre-engineered metal building, DLZ representatives said. Their company has worked on jail projects with Nucor Corp., which operates three plants in DeKalb County.
New Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he would like to consider a building with a basement, which could be used for storage and possibly a shooting range. However, the DLZ architects said basements rare in newer jails.
Sanderson said he wants to build a jail that is economical for taxpayers, but functions well for the sheriff.
“Let’s not just go build a big warehouse for inmates,” one DLZ spokesman advised. He said a jail needs space for rehabilitation programs.
Designing a jail would involve a feasibility and tours of other new jails, where county officials can see with they like or don’t like, DLZ officials said.
Cserep said the county only needs to update its 2016 jail study, which was put on hold while the county instead built its new Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn.
It seems likely that a new jail would be built near the new center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.