WATERLOO — DeKalb High School FFA’s Agricultural Sales team took home a victory at the 92nd Indiana FFA State Convention held in Indianapolis.
Team members Sydney Hefty, Matthias Hefty, Isaac Schweitzer and Nate Fillenwarth represented Bayer at this year’s contest. Members competed in individual sales by following the sales process to help landscapers or golf course managers. Additionally, they worked as a team to answer verbal questions about the products, the sales process and how they would complete a sale. Finally, students individually answered questions for a knowledge test.
“All members worked hard to connect this event to their future plans that include becoming a lawyer, doctor, in finance and in business. This team is very deserving of their state win, as they worked hard to become great salesmen,” said the team’s coach, Leah Hefty.
The team will have the opportunity to learn a new product and compete at the 94th National FFA Convention in October, when it will compete against the state winners from all 50 states and Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
National FFA is composed of approximately 760,113 FFA members.
