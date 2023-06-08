WATERLOO — Several cars and trucks shone in the sunlight during the annual Waterloo Festival Car Show Saturday, sponsored by Waggin’s Tails Pet Salon and Casey’s in Waterloo.
Awards were presented in several categories. Winners include:
• Darnell King, 1990 Chevrolet 454 SS pickup — Best Classic Car/Truck Award;
• Phil Szeuman, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 —Honorable Mention Award in memory of Dave Sweet;
• Ford V8 Museum, 1941 Ford — Most Unique Award;
• Bruce and Deb Fleck, 2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport — Best Modern Car Award;
• Denny and Sharon Sanders, 1930 Ford — Judges Award;
• Ron Gall, 1968 American Motors Corp. AMX — Judges Award; and
• Mike and Rosann Darnall, 1969 Buick Skylark convertible — Judges Choice Award.
Miss Heart of Indiana 2023 Josie Vanderhorst and Miss Fort Wayne’s Teen Amara Nester presented awards to the winners.
