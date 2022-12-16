INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse.
House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, is the new chair of the House rules and legislative procedures committee. Smaltz was also appointed to House ways and means, and the elections and apportionment committees.
“I am honored the speaker chose me for this new chairmanship and appreciate his confidence in taking on this important new role,” Smaltz said. “It is a great opportunity to be involved in the House’s day-to-day operations and requires in-depth knowledge of each piece of legislation passing through the chamber.
“One of the most important tasks the General Assembly takes up is passing a two-year balanced budget, which starts in the ways and means committee,” he said. “One of my top priorities is to ensure Indiana continues to live within its means, saves for rainy days, invests in the future, and looks for ways to help Hoosiers keep more of their hard-earned money.”
State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, will serve as a member of House leadership as a newly appointed assistant majority floor leader, and on the House public health committee, and the veterans affairs and public safety committee.
“I look forward to the new responsibilities that come with helping lead our House team,” Zent said. “I also look forward to using my background working in health care to help tackle public health challenges like access and affordability to care, and curbing addiction and other chronic conditions.
“As a veteran, I also understand some of the unique issues our men and women in uniform face when they transition to civilian life. We want to ensure they’ve got the support and resources they need to be successful.”
State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, will also serve as a member of House leadership as an assistant majority caucus chair. Abbott was re-appointed as vice chair of the House natural resources committee, to the House employment, labor and pensions committee, and government and regulatory reform committee. Abbott said committees are responsible for vetting bills, including hearing public testimony and considering amendments.
“Public testimony is a very important part of the legislation process,” Abbott said. “I urge anyone with a stake in possible legislation to come testify in these committees and have their voice heard.”
House lawmakers are scheduled to convene for session at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Hoosiers can visit to find legislation, view calendars, and watch committee meetings and session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.