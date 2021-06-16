Today, I want to talk about co-parenting education and or co-parenting coaching as an investment.
Some of my workshop attendees who are court-ordered to attend, are not happy about that, because there is a fee attached to their attendance. There are also couples who are court-ordered to attend co-parenting coaching, or agree to coaching, and there is a fee attached to those sessions, as well. For those who voice their opinion, I say, “Think of this as an investment.”
Most people take into careful consideration about their major purchases (investments), such as the purchase of a home, the purchase of a vehicle, education expenses, so why not considerations about one of the biggest major investments of life — the child(ren)?
That is thought-provoking, right? I think that is why I encourage couples who are at the beginning of their co-parenting relationship and journey to have a discussion about what they want that relationship and journey to look like. I encourage them to invest time in the process of putting in place a standard for how they want to co-parent. Invest time in discussing and understanding what expectations they may have for co-parenting together.
These are things that do become issues in a co-parenting relationship, if there is no plan in place for what a couple expects from their co-parenting. Remember, your co-parenting timeline is age of youngest child to the age of 18. That could be, or is, a long time to just wing it and hope for the best. The reason I say that is because most of the couples I work with have anger and emotion attached to their circumstance. Because of that, most of them separate and or go through the divorce process without considering how co-parenting with someone they don’t really care for will be.
That is why I encourage “investing.” Invest time. Invest effort and invest money if you need to, by enlisting the help of a co-parenting coach, mediator or mental health professional to help fix your co-parenting relationship, or to start your co-parenting journey in a way that is healthy for your child(ren), and that will be working toward a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting.
This is an investment that couples won’t regret. What couples might regret is investing in unnecessary litigation, because they didn’t have direction and insight at the onset of their separation, about what could potentially happen with their co-parenting. Start investing today.
I hope you all have a great week.
