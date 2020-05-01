INDIANAPOLIS — To mark its 60th year, Indiana Landmarks has published a new book filled with dramatic before-and-after photos and more than 50 stories of landmarks across the state snatched from the wrecking ball or lifted from decades of neglect and restored to new uses.
“Indiana Landmarks: Rescued & Restored” tells the stories of down-to-the-wire rescues, dramatic transformations from ruin to resplendence, and entire neighborhoods revitalized by historic preservation. All proceeds from sale of the book will support preservation and revitalization of more historic Hoosier places.
Featured landmarks range from the oldest house in Wabash — small and quirky — to Bush Stadium in Indianapolis, reinvented as apartments. It includes the beloved Michigan City Lighthouse Catwalk and the story of how West Baden Springs Hotel rose from ruinous collapse to become a fairy-tale castle, a turnaround that lifted an entire regional economy.
“Who doesn’t love inspirational comeback stories?” asks Indiana Landmarks’ President Marsh Davis, who wrote the book’s introduction. “The pictures really tell the story, with brief text that gives a thumbnail history of each place and how it was revived with help from Indiana Landmarks. We hope ‘Indiana Landmarks: Rescued & Restored’ will be displayed on many coffee tables and start conversations about preservation and revitalization, no matter where you live.”
Former Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Randall Shepard wrote the book’s foreword. “We need places that give us a sense of stability in a rocky era, a sense of belonging to something other than our iPads,” Shepard noted.
Tina Connor, who retired as executive vice president of Indiana Landmarks in 2018, edited the book, weaving the stories of sites from the work of the organizations’ talented publications and preservation staff, past and present.
“This project was inspired and driven by the indomitable Sallie Rowland, a great preservation champion and civic leader who serves on Indiana Landmarks’ board of directors,” say Davis. “Sallie, a keen observer of the positive impact of historic preservation, encouraged us to tell the story of Indiana Landmarks through a book featuring some of the places we had a meaningful role in saving.”
Indiana Landmarks is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1960 as Historic Landmarks Foundation of Indiana to preserve significant sites for the benefit of present and future generations.
The 144-page book is priced at $29.95 and it available at bit.ly/RescuedRestored, or by call Indiana Landmarks to order at (800) 450-4534 or (317) 639-4534.
People can bid on a commemorative edition of the book through an online auction. The special edition, with a custom, handmade case, will be signed by contributors and personally delivered by Indiana Landmarks President Marsh Davis. Bidding is open through May 15 at bit.ly/RescuedRestoredAuction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.