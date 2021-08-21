2 sentenced in
|court hearings
AUBURN — Senior Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced two people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday and Tuesday.
Alexander Ostman of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and a 60-day suspended sentence for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. They sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for 365 days.
Nehemiah Chacon of the 6400 block of Lampwick Lane, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $75 for operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, a Class A misdemeanor.
