WATERLOO — A rebranding effort for the Town of Waterloo is moving forward following action by the town council Wednesday.
A resolution allowing the town council and under the supervision of Town Manager Pam Howard to seek input from residents, local businesses and other vested to advance a representation of the town’s history and future that can be articulated through a slogan, tagline or logo for the purpose of rebranding it to encourage and create community identity,
Also Wednesday, the council announced a holiday block party will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. until midnight under the big tent on Van Vleek Street. The event will include food and craft vendors, a good truck, beer tent, two and raffles throughout the evening, plus a visit from Santa Claus.
A tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Francis Thomson Park. Pastor Aaron Rowe from Fire Life Church will speak and Waterloo students will be singing. Santa Claus will also be there handing out goodie bags. People can enjoy cookies and cocoa in the pavilion to keep warm by the fire. Both two events are sponsored by Waterloo Main Street.
The council voted to donate $2,600 to Waterloo Main Street for their activities in the community during the meeting.
In other business, the council voted to accept the town’s health insurance renewal with PHP at a 5.2% increase over last year and voted to retain the town attorney Andrew Kruse.
