WATERLOO — Greg Lantz will serve as president of the DeKalb Central school board for the coming year.
The board voted 3-2 for Lantz as its president during its annual organizational meeting Thursday.
Superintendent Steve Teders opened and explained the nomination process.
“Board members are then able to nominate members of their board for president. When all nominations have been made, I will close the nominations. If there is just one nomination, then we would need a second and then a vote on that candidate. If there are more than one, we will entertain each nominee in the order in which they were nominated. So at this time I would open the floor for nominations for school board president,” Teders said.
“I would like to nominate Heather (Krebs) to continue as school board president,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
“I’ve appreciated your leadership the last few years and you have the most experience on the board so I appreciate that and would nominate you to continue,” she told Krebs.
“Any other nominations?” Teders asked.
“Yes, I would like to nominate Greg Lantz for board president” said board member Jeff Johnson.
“I think Heather did a fantastic job. Fantastic,” Johnson added.
On Krebs’ nomination, Armstrong and Krebs voted for her to serve as president, with Lantz, Johnson and board member Tony Baker voting “nay.”
Lantz, Johnson and Baker then voted in favor of Lantz serving as president with Armstrong and Krebs opposed.
“I think we’d be remiss without thanking Heather for the last four years,” Lantz said.
“We went through COVID, handled some difficult times, and I think you handled yourself well. And I learned a lot and I respect you. I have the utmost respect for you. Thank you for your service,” he told Krebs.
With Lantz then presiding, the board went on to conduct its election of board secretary.
Armstrong nominated Krebs, followed by Johnson nominating Baker.
Baker was elected as secretary by a vote of 3-2, with Lantz, Johnson and Baker in favor and Krebs and Armstrong opposed.
Remaining board members Krebs, Armstrong and Johnson will serve as vice presidents.
Also, during Thursday’s organizational meeting, the board voted to retain Mefford, Weber & Blythe as the school district’s law firm for January through June, with Erik Weber serving as lead school attorney. Superintendent Steve Teders said the appointment of legal representation is not required by law during the organizational meeting.
Teders said board discussion has determined that it would make sense for a decision on legal representation to be made during the summer and prior to the start of the academic school year. In May, a Request for Proposal will be considered by the board for legal services and consideration of a firm and/or person or persons, with a beginning date of July 1.
Under the terms of employment for Jan. 1-June 31, the firm will be paid a $475 retainer and $125 for each chargeable hour, plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses. Teders noted that Weber’s regular rate is $225 per hour.
During discussion on the Request for Proposal, Teders said he would come to the board for approval in March, interviews would be conducted in April to May, with a recommendation made in June.
Teders said board members were part of the interview process when interviews were conducted for design services and he encouraged a similar format in interviews for school attorney.
“The important thing is we get this moved out of the January meeting from a process standpoint and move to in sync with the school year and our teacher and administrative contracts. This, I think, is a good long term plan going forward,” said Lantz.
Lantz said moving it to June “makes perfect sense” and allows new board members to have an assessment period before voting on “such an important representation.”
The board approved various appointments, including: Steve Snider as school district treasurer; Gina Buhr as district deputy treasurer; Aubrey Gough and Jennifer Grogg as cafeteria extracurricular treasurer; Donald Stuckey as hearing officer; Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn as assistant hearing officer; Krebs and Armstrong as the board representatives on the DeKalb County Central United School District Foundation; Krebs as the board’s legislative representative; Johnson as the board’s agriculture advisory representative; Lantz as the board’s appointment to the Auburn Redevelopment Commission; Johnson as the board’s appointment to the Ashley Redevelopment Commission; Baker as the board’s appointment to the Waterloo Redevelopment Commission; and Baker as the board’s appointment to the Waterloo Parks Board.
