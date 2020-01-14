FORT WAYNE — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System Fort Wayne Campus will host a Veteran Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The event will be open to veterans and be held from 4-5 p.m. in the auditorium.
It will offer an opportunity for veterans, family members and community members to voice concerns regarding care and learn about Veterans Administration benefits.
