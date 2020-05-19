WATERLOO — DeKalb High School seniors received scholarships and awards worth more than $2 million in a virtual ceremony Monday evening.
A video revealing the award recipients was posted on the school’s social media sites at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The presentation ended with the outstanding senior awards. Teachers in each academic department voted to select 10 seniors who have shown outstanding performance in each of the various disciplines. The winners received Amazon gift cards and will have their photos placed on an award plaque outside the school auditorium doors.
The outstanding seniors:
• Art: Nahla Namaste
• Business: Caleb Nixon
• English: Caitlynn Shipe
• Mathematics: Kaitlyn Smith
• Music: Blair McKown
• Science: Ellie Hancher
• Social Studies: Samuel Steck
• Technology: Alex Holwerda
• Vocational: Gabriel Hefty
• World Language: Allyson Stuckey
The school also presented several of Monday’s awards:
Four-Year Perfect Attendance — Rebeca Miller
Advanced Placement Recognition — Tabitha Butler-Ramer, Karter Dick, Jacob Panos, Allyson Stuckey, Gavin Swift, Shane Williams
AP Scholars With Honors — Alina Grimes, Jade Michael, Addison Ruby, Kaitlyn Smith, Addison Stallard, Samuel Steck, Mary Ellen Worden
AP Scholar With Distinction — Cale Beer
Art League Scholarship — Cooper Steward
Scholastic Gold Key Award — Nahla Namaste
National Merit Scholarship Corp. Commended Scholar — Kaitlyn Smith
C. E. Young Award/Pepsi Scholarship — Landon Miller
Oren Grandstaff Pepsi Award Athletic Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey
DeKalb New Tech Award — Mallory Treesh
DeKalb’s VOICE Award — Gavin Swift
Director’s Award for Chorus — Lauren Woodcox
National School Choral Award — Ellie Hancher, Dante Tkacz
John Phillip Sousa Band Award — Madison Greenfield
Louis B. Armstrong Award — Hunter Smith, Ethan Wood
Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award — Katerina Bainbridge
Rex And Rosemary Moore, Lyn Cook Scholarship for Music — Blair Mckown
Community organizations and donors presented scholarships in 41 Ccategories:
American Red Cross — Erica Ellert, Tianna Freeman
Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Joyce Eyler Memorial Scholarship — Caleb Nixon
Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Nellie Weaver Scholastic Award — Lexi Day
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Vocal Scholarship — Blair Mckown
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club, Leo Club Scholarships — Madelyn Gorden, Rachael Vose
Auburn Lions Club Scholarship — Gavin Swift
Auburn Kiwanis Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith
Auburn Knights Of Columbus — Mackenzie Cox, John Filutze, Natalie Hughes, Lauren Woodcox
Auburn Rotary Club Kelso Davis Memorial Scholarships —Gabriel Hefty, Christina Leco
Beacon Credit Union Scholarship — Mackenzie Cox
Chad Uehlein Memorial Scholarship — Jackson Lee
Country Meadow Parent Lighthouse Team Scholarship — Chloe Taylor
DAR DeKalb Good Citizen Award — Landon Miller
DeKalb Chamber Partnership Scholarship Tilson King Scholarship — Mary Ellen Worden
DeKalb Speech Team Scholarship — Caitlynn Shipe
DeKalb Educators Association — Reagan Snyder, Samuel Steck
DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Co. Scholarship — Bree Doster And Tianna Freeman
DeKalb Young Farmers Scholarship — Bree Doster, Gabriel Hefty
Dr. James R. Watson Memorial Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith
Dr. Michael K. Webb Memorial Scholarship — Kristin Azzue
Drive Right Academy Scholarship — Addison Stallard
Floyd Deetz Food Service Scholarship — Emily Eis
Hicksville Bank Scholarship — Madison Schackow
Robert and Rhonda Little Scholarships — Easton Rhodes, Mackenzie Cox
The Peoples Charitable Foundation Marcile Watson and Marie Schulthess Scholarship — Tianna Freeman
The James Foundation Scholarship — Jade Michael
J. R. Watson Student Council Scholarship — Mackenzie Cox
J.R. Watson PTO Scholarships — Mary Ellen Worden, Gavin Swift
Launch Tank DeKalb County — Gavin Swift
Mediacom World Class Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey
Mckenney-Harrison PTO Marilyn Gurtner Scholarships — Gabriel Hefty, Samuel Steck
Michael Durst Memorial Scholarship — Chloe Taylor
Nucor Foundation Scholarship & Education Fund — Makenna Aldrich, Cale Beer, Ashlynn Reese, Hunter Smith, Hoyt Stafford, Addison Stallard
Physicians Health Plan of Northeast Indiana Scholarship — Rachel Vose
Recker Family Basketball Scholarship — Mackenzie Cox
Steel Dynamics Scholarships — Madelyn Gordon, Madisyn Schackow, Jack Skidmore, Alison Smith, Mckenna Sutton
Tri Kappa Academic Scholarships — Mary Ellen Worden, Gavin Swift
Tri Kappa Community Service Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty, Gavin Swift, Shelby Waligora
Trine University Scholarships — Kristen Azzue, Dean’s Scholarship; Jackson Lee, Trine University/DeKalb High School Scholarship; Caleb Garcia, Discovery Scholarship; Alexander Davis, Discovery Scholarship and Legacy Scholarship; Gavin Swift, Trine University Trustees Scholarship; Olivia Mosier, Trine University Distinguished Scholarship.
Waterloo Lions Club J. Edward Sheehy Memorial Scholarships — Vocational, Christopher Burgett; Academic, Allyson Stuckey
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County presented scholarships in 21 categories.
Community Foundation Funded by the Aim High, Carol H. Hill Memorial, Barb Herzer, Northeast Indiana Business And Professional Women, Walter S. Penfield and Pat Zakula Legacy funds — Allyson Stuckey.
Bunge Athletic Scholarships — Kaityln Smith, Landon Miller
Ben Davis Memorial Scholarship — Lindy Kennedy
Coach Bill Jones Memorial Scholarship — Easton Rhodes
Stanley and Rose Means Scholarships — Gabriel Hefty, Jade Michael, Allyson Stuckey, Kaitlyn Smith, Mary Ellen Worden
Lilly Endowment Scholarship — Rhiannon Haley
Lynn and Josephine Holsinger Scholarships — Mariah Roller, Reagan Snider, Gavin Winebrenner
Steve Post Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith
Jabraun Knox Memorial Scholarship, Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership and Laurie Family Golf Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey
Jessica Otterstedt Memorial Scholarship — Reagan Snyder
Don Lash Award, Lucas A. Oberkiser Scholarship and Derek L. Padilla Scholarship — Landon Miller.
Parker Merit Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty
Leland R. Fee Scholarship — Gavin Swift
Rex A. Feller Memorial Scholarship — Jade Michael
Robert and Virginia White Scholarships — Kaitlyn Smith And Allyson Stuckey
DeKalb County Master Gardeners Scholarship and Walters Family Memorial Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty
The program recognized 10 DeKalb High School seniors who will be entering military service following graduation:
Air Force — Isaac Myers
Air Force National Guard — Natalie Hughes
Army — Evangeleen Bowers, Tabitha Butler-Ramer, Blake Rowe, River Spencer
Army National Guard — Ellie Hancher
Army Reserve — Addison Rudy
Navy — Kylie Jordan, Paige Lothamer
Numerous seniors earned recognition from colleges, universities, and other scholarship programs:
Emily Eis — JAG (Jobs for American Graduates) Region 3, Outstanding Senior; DeKalb County 4-H Ten-year Member
Evan Eschbach — University of Saint Francis Football Scholarship and Academic Achievement Scholarship
John Filutze — Grace College, Grace Achievement Award Scholarship
Tianna Freeman — University of Saint Francis, Founders Scholarship; Health Occupations Education, Outstanding Student
Abbey Geeting —Scholastic Art and Writing Awards
Madelyn Gordon — Xavier University Presidential Scholarship, University Scholars Honors Program
Alex Holwerda — Bowling Green State University Choice Scholarship, University Freshman Academic Scholarship
Natalie Hughes — Texas A&M University Non-Resident Scholarship, Texas Education Grant
Jade Michael — Indiana University Provost Scholarship
Caleb Nixon — DePaul University Scholars Award Scholarship, College of Law BA/JD 3+3 Program
Tylar Pomeroy — University of Indianapolis, U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar Academic Recognition Scholarship Award, Football Athletic Scholarship
Ashlyn Reese — University of Indianapolis, U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar Academic Recognition Scholarship Award
Easton Rhodes — Xavier University, Father J. Peter Buschann Scholarship Award, Queen City Grant Award
Addison Rudy — Indiana University Provost Scholarship, direct admit into the College of Arts and Sciences
Madisyn Schackow — Indiana University Provost Scholarship
Caitlynn Shipe — Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship
Jack Skidmore — Indiana University Hamilton Lugar Scholarship
Kaitlyn Smith — National Auctioneers Association Scholarship, Indiana Society of Mayflower Descendants Merit Scholarship
Addison Stallard — College of Charleston Merit Scholarship
Samuel Steck — Ball State University Presidential Scholarship, Honors College Student of Excellence Award
Allyson Stuckey — Dean of Science Scholarship Purdue School of Science major at IUPUI, IUPUI Athletic Scholarship, Heisman High School Scholarship, Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State Honorable Mention; Indiana Coaches of Girls Golf Association Academic All State
Shelby Waligora — Community Foundation of DeKalb County Intern of the Year
Michael Wilson Columbia College Chicago Dean’s Scholarship
Ethan Wood — Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Merit Scholarship
Mary Ellen Worden — Grace College Provost Scholarship, Questa Scholar
