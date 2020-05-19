WATERLOO — DeKalb High School seniors received scholarships and awards worth more than $2 million in a virtual ceremony Monday evening.

A video revealing the award recipients was posted on the school’s social media sites at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The presentation ended with the outstanding senior awards. Teachers in each academic department voted to select 10 seniors who have shown outstanding performance in each of the various disciplines. The winners received Amazon gift cards and will have their photos placed on an award plaque outside the school auditorium doors. 

The outstanding seniors:

• Art: Nahla Namaste

 Business: Caleb Nixon

• English: Caitlynn Shipe

• Mathematics: Kaitlyn Smith

• Music: Blair McKown

• Science: Ellie Hancher

• Social Studies: Samuel Steck

• Technology: Alex Holwerda

• Vocational: Gabriel Hefty

• World Language: Allyson Stuckey

The school also presented several of Monday’s awards:

Four-Year Perfect Attendance — Rebeca Miller

Advanced Placement Recognition — Tabitha Butler-Ramer, Karter Dick, Jacob Panos, Allyson Stuckey, Gavin Swift, Shane Williams

AP Scholars With Honors — Alina Grimes, Jade Michael, Addison Ruby, Kaitlyn Smith, Addison Stallard, Samuel Steck, Mary Ellen Worden

AP Scholar With Distinction — Cale Beer

Art League Scholarship — Cooper Steward

Scholastic Gold Key Award — Nahla Namaste

National Merit Scholarship Corp. Commended Scholar — Kaitlyn Smith

C. E. Young Award/Pepsi Scholarship — Landon Miller

Oren Grandstaff Pepsi Award Athletic Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey

DeKalb New Tech Award — Mallory Treesh

DeKalb’s VOICE Award — Gavin Swift

Director’s Award for Chorus — Lauren Woodcox

National School Choral Award — Ellie Hancher, Dante Tkacz

John Phillip Sousa Band Award — Madison Greenfield

Louis B. Armstrong Award — Hunter Smith, Ethan Wood

Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award — Katerina Bainbridge

Rex And Rosemary Moore, Lyn Cook Scholarship for Music — Blair Mckown

Community organizations and donors presented scholarships in 41 Ccategories:

American Red Cross — Erica Ellert, Tianna Freeman

Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Joyce Eyler Memorial Scholarship — Caleb Nixon

Auburn Associate Tri Kappa Nellie Weaver Scholastic Award — Lexi Day

Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Vocal Scholarship — Blair Mckown

Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club, Leo Club Scholarships — Madelyn Gorden, Rachael Vose

Auburn Lions Club Scholarship — Gavin Swift

Auburn Kiwanis Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith

Auburn Knights Of Columbus — Mackenzie Cox, John Filutze, Natalie Hughes, Lauren Woodcox

Auburn Rotary Club Kelso Davis Memorial Scholarships —Gabriel Hefty, Christina Leco

Beacon Credit Union Scholarship — Mackenzie Cox

Chad Uehlein Memorial Scholarship — Jackson Lee

Country Meadow Parent Lighthouse Team Scholarship — Chloe Taylor

DAR DeKalb Good Citizen Award — Landon Miller

DeKalb Chamber Partnership Scholarship Tilson King Scholarship — Mary Ellen Worden

DeKalb Speech Team Scholarship — Caitlynn Shipe

DeKalb Educators Association — Reagan Snyder, Samuel Steck

DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Co. Scholarship — Bree Doster And Tianna Freeman

DeKalb Young Farmers Scholarship — Bree Doster, Gabriel Hefty

Dr. James R. Watson Memorial Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith

Dr. Michael K. Webb Memorial Scholarship — Kristin Azzue

Drive Right Academy Scholarship — Addison Stallard

Floyd Deetz Food Service Scholarship — Emily Eis

Hicksville Bank Scholarship — Madison Schackow

Robert and Rhonda Little Scholarships — Easton Rhodes, Mackenzie Cox

The Peoples Charitable Foundation Marcile Watson and Marie Schulthess Scholarship — Tianna Freeman

The James Foundation Scholarship — Jade Michael

J. R. Watson Student Council Scholarship — Mackenzie Cox

J.R. Watson PTO Scholarships — Mary Ellen Worden, Gavin Swift

Launch Tank DeKalb County — Gavin Swift

Mediacom World Class Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey

Mckenney-Harrison PTO Marilyn Gurtner Scholarships — Gabriel Hefty, Samuel Steck

Michael Durst Memorial Scholarship — Chloe Taylor

Nucor Foundation Scholarship & Education Fund — Makenna Aldrich, Cale Beer, Ashlynn Reese, Hunter Smith, Hoyt Stafford, Addison Stallard

Physicians Health Plan of Northeast Indiana Scholarship — Rachel Vose

Recker Family Basketball Scholarship — Mackenzie Cox

Steel Dynamics Scholarships — Madelyn Gordon, Madisyn Schackow, Jack Skidmore, Alison Smith, Mckenna Sutton

Tri Kappa Academic Scholarships — Mary Ellen Worden, Gavin Swift

Tri Kappa Community Service Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty, Gavin Swift, Shelby Waligora

Trine University Scholarships — Kristen Azzue, Dean’s Scholarship; Jackson Lee, Trine University/DeKalb High School Scholarship; Caleb Garcia, Discovery Scholarship; Alexander Davis, Discovery Scholarship and Legacy Scholarship; Gavin Swift, Trine University Trustees Scholarship; Olivia Mosier, Trine University Distinguished Scholarship.

Waterloo Lions Club J. Edward Sheehy Memorial Scholarships — Vocational, Christopher Burgett; Academic, Allyson Stuckey

The Community Foundation of DeKalb County presented scholarships in 21 categories.

Community Foundation Funded by the Aim High, Carol H. Hill Memorial, Barb Herzer, Northeast Indiana Business And Professional Women, Walter S. Penfield and Pat Zakula Legacy funds — Allyson Stuckey.

Bunge Athletic Scholarships — Kaityln Smith, Landon Miller

Ben Davis Memorial Scholarship — Lindy Kennedy

Coach Bill Jones Memorial Scholarship — Easton Rhodes

Stanley and Rose Means Scholarships — Gabriel Hefty, Jade Michael, Allyson Stuckey, Kaitlyn Smith, Mary Ellen Worden

Lilly Endowment Scholarship — Rhiannon Haley

Lynn and Josephine Holsinger Scholarships — Mariah Roller, Reagan Snider, Gavin Winebrenner

Steve Post Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith

Jabraun Knox Memorial Scholarship, Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership and Laurie Family Golf Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey

Jessica Otterstedt Memorial Scholarship — Reagan Snyder

Don Lash Award, Lucas A. Oberkiser Scholarship and Derek L. Padilla Scholarship — Landon Miller.

Parker Merit Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty

Leland R. Fee Scholarship — Gavin Swift

Rex A. Feller Memorial Scholarship — Jade Michael

Robert and Virginia White Scholarships — Kaitlyn Smith And Allyson Stuckey

DeKalb County Master Gardeners Scholarship and Walters Family Memorial Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty

The program recognized 10 DeKalb High School seniors who will be entering military service following graduation:

Air Force — Isaac Myers

Air Force National Guard — Natalie Hughes

Army — Evangeleen Bowers, Tabitha Butler-Ramer, Blake Rowe, River Spencer

Army National Guard — Ellie Hancher

Army Reserve — Addison Rudy

Navy — Kylie Jordan, Paige Lothamer

Numerous seniors earned recognition from colleges, universities, and other scholarship programs:

Emily Eis — JAG (Jobs for American Graduates) Region 3, Outstanding Senior; DeKalb County 4-H Ten-year Member

Evan Eschbach — University of Saint Francis Football Scholarship and Academic Achievement Scholarship

John Filutze — Grace College, Grace Achievement Award Scholarship

Tianna Freeman — University of Saint Francis, Founders Scholarship; Health Occupations Education, Outstanding Student

Abbey Geeting —Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Madelyn Gordon — Xavier University Presidential Scholarship, University Scholars Honors Program

Alex Holwerda — Bowling Green State University Choice Scholarship, University Freshman Academic Scholarship

Natalie Hughes — Texas A&M University Non-Resident Scholarship, Texas Education Grant

Jade Michael — Indiana University Provost Scholarship

Caleb Nixon — DePaul University Scholars Award Scholarship, College of Law BA/JD 3+3 Program

Tylar Pomeroy — University of Indianapolis, U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar Academic Recognition Scholarship Award, Football Athletic Scholarship

Ashlyn Reese — University of Indianapolis, U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar Academic Recognition Scholarship Award

Easton Rhodes — Xavier University, Father J. Peter Buschann Scholarship Award, Queen City Grant Award

Addison Rudy — Indiana University Provost Scholarship, direct admit into the College of Arts and Sciences

Madisyn Schackow — Indiana University Provost Scholarship

Caitlynn Shipe — Valparaiso University Presidential Scholarship

Jack Skidmore — Indiana University Hamilton Lugar Scholarship

Kaitlyn Smith — National Auctioneers Association Scholarship, Indiana Society of Mayflower Descendants Merit Scholarship

Addison Stallard — College of Charleston Merit Scholarship

Samuel Steck — Ball State University Presidential Scholarship, Honors College Student of Excellence Award

Allyson Stuckey — Dean of Science Scholarship Purdue School of Science major at IUPUI, IUPUI Athletic Scholarship, Heisman High School Scholarship, Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State Honorable Mention; Indiana Coaches of Girls Golf Association Academic All State

Shelby Waligora — Community Foundation of DeKalb County Intern of the Year

Michael Wilson  Columbia College Chicago Dean’s Scholarship

Ethan Wood — Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Merit Scholarship

Mary Ellen Worden — Grace College Provost Scholarship, Questa Scholar

