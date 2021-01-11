AUBURN — The DeKalb County Highway Department spent $55,703 dealing with a winter storm on new year’s weekend, Jan. 1-3.
“Winters can be very costly for the county,” highway superintendent Ben Parker said Monday, reporting on the expenses to the DeKalb County Commissioners.
To keep county roads clear, the department’s drivers:
• drove 7,466 miles;
• used six sets of snow blades estimated at S1,200 total;
• worked 395.5 hours, all overtime, earning $12,413;
• burned 1,654 gallons of fuel at a cost of $4,234; and
• used 1,451.5 tons of sand and salt valued at $37,855.
Parker said his department spent $21,376 on Jan. 1, followed by nearly equal amounts just over $16,000 each on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2 and 3.
