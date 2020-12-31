It only seemed like the COVID-19 pandemic was the only news story in 2020.
DeKalb County saw other major developments in the past year. Here are some of the highlights:
New mayors
Auburn and Butler began the year with new mayors — Mike Ley and Mike Hartman — respectively.
Ley plunged into new projects such as a sidewalk replacement program that provided free labor to pour new walks for 21 homeowners in its first two months. The project is poised to grow next year, offering savings of up to 75%.
Butler made substantial progress in the long-awaited cleanup of the Butler Co. buildings that were destroyed in a March 2015 arson fire. Work at the property on South Broadway began in earnest Oct. 19.
Downtown development
AUBURN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 14 unveiled a handsome new, two-story structure at the corner of 7th and Jackson streets that houses the headquarters for Team Quality Services and a new branch office for 1st Source Bank .
Credent Wealth Management made plans for a new, three-story building at 200 E. 7th St. as a new home for its expanding operations and other tenants. It eventually could house up to 100 workers. Demolition of existing buildings on the site is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Library reopens
AUBURN — When Eckhart Public Library reopened its main building on March 15, visitors saw changes and improvements on every floor.
The 109-year-old library had been closed since July 2, 2017, when an arson fire caused nearly complete destruction of the interior.
Following two days of operation, however, the library closed again to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus and carried on services with curbside pickup and home delivery. Patrons had to wait until a full reopening in late May to enjoy the building’s new features.
Following the fire, the library board chose to go beyond repairing the damage. Improvements to the building already were in the planning stages before the fire, and the board decided to make them while the library was stripped to the walls for renovation.
Industry closing
AUBURN — In early November, Eaton Corp. notified state officials that it intends to permanently close its Auburn operations at 201 Brandon St. The closure will result in the permanent layoff of 108 employees, with the shutdown expected to be complete by May 2021, Eaton said. Eaton is seeing shrinking demand for the heavy truck clutches and other components it makes in Auburn, a company official said.
Bridge repairs ready
SPENCERVILLE — A two-year wait for repairs to the Spencerville Covered Bridge is set to end when work begins soon.
A contract for the project was awarded to R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, for $269,000. Repairing the bridge will be a winter project, with a scheduled completion date of April 15. Plans call for it to reopen to traffic, perhaps with a barrier to prohibit oversized vehicles.
The scenic wooden bridge, built in 1873, has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its support timbers. Faced with the need for repairs, county commissioners decided they also would replace the bridge floor to eliminate tripping hazards.
Community Corrections
AUBURN — The new DeKalb County Community Corrections Center opened in early February on newly built Potter Drive at the west edge of Auburn.
The center can house up to 52 residents who will be sentenced to spend time there on work-release for nonviolent offenses.
Brightmark opens factory in AshleyASHLEY — Brightmark started running its waste plastics-to-fuel conversion plant at Ashley in late May.
The Ashley facility is the first of its kind to take waste plastics and convert them into usable products on a commercial scale. It initially will convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax.
Making murals
DeKalb County muralists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer left their mark on northeast Indiana in 2020.
The pair painted two giant murals on buildings in downtown Auburn, bringing their total to four.
Buchs also painted murals on a barn north of Waterloo and a building in LaGrange, the latter as part of the Make It Your Own Mural Fest in northeast Indiana.
Garrett City Hall also got a giant mural of a steam locomotive as part of the mural festival.
New superintendent
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board formally hired a new superintendent in December, then honored its departing leader.
The board signed contracts through June 30, 2024, with Shane Conwell, who will start his new duties officially March 5. He has been the school district’s chief financial officer for the past two years.
Conwell then read a lengthy list of accomplishments by outgoing superintendent Jeffrey Stephens over his 25 years in the job. The school board agreed with Conwell’s suggestion to name the school district office at Butler in Stephens’ honor.
Unusual election
Far surpassing any previous total, more than 12,500 voters cast their ballots early in the Nov. 5 election, either by mail or at new early voting sites throughout the county.
Overall, a total of 19,817 people voted, far surpassing the 17,228 who cast ballots in 2016.
Republicans won by wide margins in the only two partisan races that were contested in the county.
Ben Smaltz won re-election to the District 52 state representative seat with a 74% majority, and Todd Sanderson won his first term as a DeKalb County commissioner for the Northeast District with 69% of the votes. Both are Auburn residents.
Waterloo industry
WATERLOO — TrueCore built a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Waterloo’s industrial park, with potential to create up to 75 high-wage jobs by the end of 2023.
The Waterloo Town Council granted tax incentives for the company’s $28 million investment.
Construction of the TrueCore building began in April, immediately west of the Nucor Building Systems factory. Both are owned by Nucor Corp., which also owns Nucor Fastener and Vulcraft, both in rural St. Joe.
The new Waterloo factory will produce urethane wall, ceiling and roof panels, as well as mineral wool panels that carry one-, two- and three-hour fire ratings.
Councilman dies
AUBURN — Wayne Madden, 73, an Auburn city councilman and former worldwide president of Lions Clubs International, died unexpectedly on May 30.
To fill Madden’s seat, Natalie DeWitt became Auburn’s newest city council member on June 22 — and the fourth woman ever to serve on the council.
From Auburn to Italy
AUBURN — A rural Auburn resident who grew up on a DeKalb County farm took charge of the battle to end world hunger.
Beth Bechdol moved to Rome, Italy, to become deputy director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on March 9.
A month earlier, the Purdue University College of Agriculture had presented Bechdol with the Agricultural Alumni Association’s highest honor — the Certificate of Distinction.
