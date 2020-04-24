WATERLOO — The Indiana State Police arrested Jeffery William Lucas Ecklid, 34, of Waterloo, Friday afternoon on attempted murder, level 1 charges.
Deputies from the Waterloo Police Department responded to a reported shooting incident in the 600 block of E. Union St., Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. Before arrival an adult male gunshot victim had been self-transported to Parkview-DeKalb Hospital.
ISP detectives took the lead on the investigation. The gunshot victim has since been transported from Parkview-DeKalb Hospital to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Injuries sustained during the incident were reported to be non-life threatening and the victim was in stable condition.
Detectives were able to identify Ecklid as the shooting suspect, and at approximately 5 a.m. he voluntarily turned himself in. He was initially transported to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department while detectives completed their investigation, and then late Friday afternoon he was booked into custody at the jail on felony charges.
He will remain in custody pending an initial hearing on the matter.
